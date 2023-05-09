Senior Software Engineer/Tech Lead - Creative Play
2023-05-09
Working with software engineering in the Creative Play project equals working with a lot of unknowns and a lot of potential in our complex software landscape. We are building a social game space - focused on fun, approachable ways for users to express themselves through creation, sharing, and play.
In this role, you will be a driver of technical solutions and architectural decisions in close cooperation with the team and other leads to make sure that our builds are sustainable and technical decisions make a positive impact on the track and the project.
Your work will revolve mostly around our internal gameplay systems - an area where creativity meets technology. Your input will help shape the way we approach integrating new features and subsystems that drive the interactive aspect of our Creative Platform project, the foundation of which is and will be developed in Rust.
At Embark we have a strong team who we believe in, and we place our trust in you. We are a hybrid-remote team, and value colleagues who take initiative, and communicate and collaborate across the project and studio.
Example of responsibilities
• Design and implement software at multiple levels of the software stack (in Rust)
• Driver of technical solutions and architectural decisions in close cooperation with team and other leads
• Drive communication and technical alignment within project and studio
• Planning for scalability / sustainability
• Parter to every track, craft managers and individuals, serving them with guidelines and plans
To thrive here you are excellent at collaboration and sharing learnings with others, as well as gathering ideas from the team and synthesizing shared problems and creating and executing solutions. You want to deep dive into tech whilst bringing your experience in making sure we align and connect all the pieces in the project.
We would love if you have
• A solid background from software engineering and architecture
• Experience in Rust, C++ or other modern programming languages
• Experience in developing gameplay or creation of systems that support it (game mechanics, character AI, game specific features etc.
• Professional communication skills in English
• Learning, collaborative and sharing approach as well as motivation to take initiative and drive
• The ability to be a great team player with good communication skills
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability.
Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table.
Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!
