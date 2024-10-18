Senior Software Engineer (Scala, Akka, Cloud Solutions)
Exciting Opportunity at Tekkli:
Join our team at Tekkli, where innovation meets expertise! We are on the hunt for a Senior Software Engineer with a specialization in Scala, Akka, and Cloud solutions to join our dynamic team in Ängelholm. At Tekkli, we blend a creative mindset with cutting-edge technical solutions to craft world-class experiences. Dive into an environment that values change, learning, and innovative problem-solving.
Your Role:
As a Senior Scala Engineer, you'll have a key role in shaping our technology. You'll be creating fast, scalable tools that not only meet but exceed our clients' needs, showcasing our commitment to delivering top-quality services.
Who We Are Looking For:
A tech enthusiast who embraces change and is passionate about learning new technologies.
Someone with a knack for innovation, keen on implementing modern architectures and solutions.
A team player who values simplicity, efficiency, and collaboration, contributing positively to our shared objectives.
A professional with a proven track record of developing high-quality code and employing best practices in software development.
Technical Skills and Experience:
Proficiency in Scala and Akka
Cloud: such as AWS, GCP or Azure
How to Apply:
If you are driven, passionate about technology, and ready to contribute to our success, we would love to hear from you. Please send your CV, along with your availability and a brief introduction, to join our inspiring company. We are looking forward to your application and potentially welcoming you to our team!
About Tekkli:
Tekkli is a digital transformation company driven by data, tech and human insight. Our services in strategy, digital development, data, AI and cloud & Integration allow us to work with and develop our customers into the most successful companies on the market. We believe in the long-term relationship and work accordingly, helping companies and society to renew themselves and continue their development towards the future. Within Tekkli, there is an obvious challenge that infuses the company as a whole: if there is a more intelligent solution, we will discover it. Så ansöker du
