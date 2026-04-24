Senior Software Engineer (Python, Java, IaC, AWS)

Incluso AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2026-04-24


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We are looking for a proactive and collaborative Senior Developer to join a global company in Gothenburg.
The company aims to provide automated cloud services to its stakeholders. This role is ideal for someone who thrives in a dynamic environment, takes ownership of their work, and drives initiatives forward.
Solid hands-on experience with AWS (Identity & Access mgmt, Lambda, AWS EventBridge, step-functions, cloudformation)
Requirements - must have:
Java
Python
Infastructure as Code
Solid hands-on experience with AWS (Identity & Access mgmt, Lambda, AWS EventBridge, step-functions, CloudFormation)
Self Sufficient

Meritorious- nice to have:
Entra
Go
PKI

This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is May 2026, a one-year limited contract to begin with, with the possibility of extension. This role is 100% onsite.

Please submit your CV as soon as possible. We will review the applications on an ongoing basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Karin Persson recruiter at Incluso.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-24
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Incluso AB (org.nr 559002-3213)

Arbetsplats
Incluso Göteborg

Jobbnummer
9875560

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