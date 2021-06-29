Senior Software Engineer, Local Connectivity, Sony - Adecco HR AB - Byggjobb i Lund
Senior Software Engineer, Local Connectivity, Sony
Adecco HR AB / Byggjobb / Lund
2021-06-29
Visa alla byggjobb i Lund, Lomma, Staffanstorp, Burlöv
Visa alla jobb hos Adecco HR AB i Lund
Sony Corporation is responsible for the Electronics Products & Solutions (EP&S) business in the Sony Group. With the vision of "continuing to deliver Kando and Anshin to people and society across the world through the pursuit of technology and new challenges," Sony will create products and services in areas such as home entertainment & sound, imaging, and mobile communications. For more information, visit: http://www.sony.net/
Since the world is getting more and more connected every day and wireless communication is becoming increasingly important, we now need to expand our Local Connectivity team in Lund.
Do you have genuine interest in, and experience from, working with WLAN, Bluetooth and Android? Are you looking for a position where you can further develop your skills, and contribute to the future?
Then let 's connect! Working at Sony in Lund, Sweden, can provide you with some of the most interesting challenges of your life!
About us
The Local Connectivity Team belongs to the section "Network Development & Verification" in Lund and is responsible for securing WLAN and Bluetooth functionality of Sony 's mobile phones, primarily for the yearly cookie upgrades.
Currently the Local Connectivity Team consists of a Team Leader and five very skilled engineers working with WLAN and Bluetooth. In addition, we have the support of an outsourcing team of about ten engineers. We are now looking for a senior engineer to further strengthening our team.
About the position
Your role will primarily be to support in the bring-up and issue handling activities related to Sony mobile phones. Initially the focus will be mostly on WLAN, but you will also be expected to support within Bluetooth. In a longer perspective the team is expected to also contribute to other parts of Sony regarding all areas of local connectivity.
Qualifications
You probably hold a university degree in Engineering and Technology or similar and have a senior competence working with Android platform. You also have a former experience within WLAN and Bluetooth, development environment and the tool chain. You need to have a holistic overview of the technical possibilities as well as limitations of the platform.
You bring
Good knowledge in C and Java programming
Experience in Android platform development environment and tool chain
Competence and experience within Bluetooth and WLAN
and if we could wish for anything more: Experience in embedded Linux platforms
About you
Your personality is equally important and since the world of mobile telephony is everchanging, we expect that you are flexible, not afraid to take on new challenges, and we value your eager to learn new things. You handle communication with internal and external stakeholders daily and use your excellent communication skills and comfort in decision taking to get things done on time. As a person you are driven, curious, stable under pressure and structured. We also believe you have the ability to work against several different deadlines simultaneously.
Personal traits
Ability to work independently, take own initiatives and good at multitasking
Systematic analytical approach to problems with a quality-oriented mindset
Self-driven and a problem-solving personality, not afraid of taking ownership
Proactive and striving to find practical solutions based on facts
Sees opportunities in an ever-changing environment
Willingness and ability to learn new things
Open and positive mind-set with a respectful attitude towards others
Good communications skills and an excellent team-player
Why Sony Mobile?
This is a great opportunity and the place to be, if you want to do something extraordinary in your career!
We don 't just create technology, services and content. We enliven senses, capture moments and create new experiences daily. We have been at the forefront of consumer tech for decades, and we stay ahead by inspiring and fulfilling curiosity.
This is the world you could be part of.
Application Details
For this recruitment we are working with Badenoch + Clark. If you have any questions regarding the position, feel free to contact Senior Consultant, Catinka Andersson, catinka.andersson@badenochandclark.se +46 73 684 73 15.
Your application should include your CV, a cover letter with a description of why you are well suited for this position and any relevant certificates. To apply, register your application at www.badenochandclark.se no later than July 25, 2021. Applications are assessed on a continuous basis, which is why we encourage you to send your application as soon as possible. The recruitment process will take a summer holiday break between July 26 and August 15 so please accept a delay in our reply during that time.
Bring your uniqueness to Sony
We recognize that each and every one of us is original and different. Diversity and inclusion are in our DNA, they drive innovation. We empower our people to achieve one goal: to fill the world with curiosity and emotion.
Welcome to apply!
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-29
Ersättning
Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-28
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Adecco Hr AB
Jobbnummer
5837437
Adecco HR AB / Byggjobb / Lund
2021-06-29
Visa alla byggjobb i Lund, Lomma, Staffanstorp, Burlöv
Visa alla jobb hos Adecco HR AB i Lund
Sony Corporation is responsible for the Electronics Products & Solutions (EP&S) business in the Sony Group. With the vision of "continuing to deliver Kando and Anshin to people and society across the world through the pursuit of technology and new challenges," Sony will create products and services in areas such as home entertainment & sound, imaging, and mobile communications. For more information, visit: http://www.sony.net/
Since the world is getting more and more connected every day and wireless communication is becoming increasingly important, we now need to expand our Local Connectivity team in Lund.
Do you have genuine interest in, and experience from, working with WLAN, Bluetooth and Android? Are you looking for a position where you can further develop your skills, and contribute to the future?
Then let 's connect! Working at Sony in Lund, Sweden, can provide you with some of the most interesting challenges of your life!
About us
The Local Connectivity Team belongs to the section "Network Development & Verification" in Lund and is responsible for securing WLAN and Bluetooth functionality of Sony 's mobile phones, primarily for the yearly cookie upgrades.
Currently the Local Connectivity Team consists of a Team Leader and five very skilled engineers working with WLAN and Bluetooth. In addition, we have the support of an outsourcing team of about ten engineers. We are now looking for a senior engineer to further strengthening our team.
About the position
Your role will primarily be to support in the bring-up and issue handling activities related to Sony mobile phones. Initially the focus will be mostly on WLAN, but you will also be expected to support within Bluetooth. In a longer perspective the team is expected to also contribute to other parts of Sony regarding all areas of local connectivity.
Qualifications
You probably hold a university degree in Engineering and Technology or similar and have a senior competence working with Android platform. You also have a former experience within WLAN and Bluetooth, development environment and the tool chain. You need to have a holistic overview of the technical possibilities as well as limitations of the platform.
You bring
Good knowledge in C and Java programming
Experience in Android platform development environment and tool chain
Competence and experience within Bluetooth and WLAN
and if we could wish for anything more: Experience in embedded Linux platforms
About you
Your personality is equally important and since the world of mobile telephony is everchanging, we expect that you are flexible, not afraid to take on new challenges, and we value your eager to learn new things. You handle communication with internal and external stakeholders daily and use your excellent communication skills and comfort in decision taking to get things done on time. As a person you are driven, curious, stable under pressure and structured. We also believe you have the ability to work against several different deadlines simultaneously.
Personal traits
Ability to work independently, take own initiatives and good at multitasking
Systematic analytical approach to problems with a quality-oriented mindset
Self-driven and a problem-solving personality, not afraid of taking ownership
Proactive and striving to find practical solutions based on facts
Sees opportunities in an ever-changing environment
Willingness and ability to learn new things
Open and positive mind-set with a respectful attitude towards others
Good communications skills and an excellent team-player
Why Sony Mobile?
This is a great opportunity and the place to be, if you want to do something extraordinary in your career!
We don 't just create technology, services and content. We enliven senses, capture moments and create new experiences daily. We have been at the forefront of consumer tech for decades, and we stay ahead by inspiring and fulfilling curiosity.
This is the world you could be part of.
Application Details
For this recruitment we are working with Badenoch + Clark. If you have any questions regarding the position, feel free to contact Senior Consultant, Catinka Andersson, catinka.andersson@badenochandclark.se +46 73 684 73 15.
Your application should include your CV, a cover letter with a description of why you are well suited for this position and any relevant certificates. To apply, register your application at www.badenochandclark.se no later than July 25, 2021. Applications are assessed on a continuous basis, which is why we encourage you to send your application as soon as possible. The recruitment process will take a summer holiday break between July 26 and August 15 so please accept a delay in our reply during that time.
Bring your uniqueness to Sony
We recognize that each and every one of us is original and different. Diversity and inclusion are in our DNA, they drive innovation. We empower our people to achieve one goal: to fill the world with curiosity and emotion.
Welcome to apply!
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-29
Ersättning
Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-28
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Adecco Hr AB
Jobbnummer
5837437