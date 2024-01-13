Senior Software Engineer, Digital Delivery
2024-01-13
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
You will be part of ABB Energy Industries in Västerås, which is a business unit within ABB's Industrial Automation division that offers a complete range of electrical automation and digitization solutions for nuclear power, district heating, hydropower, water, pharma and chemical segments. The unit's solutions are based on ABB's industry-leading technology solutions.
Reporting to the Head of Digital Delivery, you will be a part of the Digital Team in Energy Industry Operations and you will have the opportunity to take an important role in developing & delivering our next generation Digital Solutions.
Your responsibilities
Development & Maintenance of Software and Extended applications using .Net, C++, C# in Edge & 800xA development environments.
Data processing in databases like SQL, PostgreSql (on-premise and cloud-based).
Interface development using API with other IT systems/Platforms like SAP, Maintenance systems, Lab systems etc. (using REST API's, Node Red).
Perform and coordinate SW design & Architecture verify towards requirement/function specifications.
Work in agile project execution in close cooperation with customers, internal & stakeholders.
Implement on-premise and cloud-based applications to support Digital Value pillars for Asset and Operations Management.
Your background
A Bachelor or Master 's degree in Computer Science or similar while the important thing being that you have a genuine interest in technology and a strong base in software, IT-architecture and/or cloud services.
Minimum 7 years of software development as a team leader and or product owner.
Experience of developing & maintaining 800xA extensions is seen as a huge advantage.
Technologies that you need to be familiar with: Linux, Microsoft Azure DevOps, Containers, Kubernetes.
Knowledge in HTTPS, Web development, .NET Platform, Cloud services is seen as meritorious.
Good knowledge of Swedish and English, both oral and writing skills are mandatory.
It is an advantage if you have multiple years of experience, but we place emphasis on your personality: self-reliance & accountability.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Krishna Kumar, +46 703 66 26 55 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Torbjörn Eriksson, +46 702 08 99 50; Unionen: Lennart Rixman, +46 705 20 52 25; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16. For other questions, please contact Talent Partner Irma Leijon, +46 724 61 23 14.
You are welcome to apply the latest by February 18. Please note that selection will be done on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before last day of application.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-18
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
ABB AB (org.nr 559193-0903), http://www.new.abb.com/careers
Ängsgärdsgatan 6 (visa karta
)
721 30 VÄSTERÅS
