Senior Software Engineer
Epidemic Sound AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epidemic Sound AB i Stockholm
, Nacka
eller i hela Sverige
The Music team is the engine behind Epidemic Sound's music catalogue. We own the tools, pipelines, and platform that get music out to the right places in the right formats - and make sure artists get paid accurately along the way. We're one of the most data-intensive teams at Epidemic, and we are building the infrastructure that helps us invest smarter in the right music for our users.
This is a high-ownership role in a small, autonomous team that works closely with our music colleagues and moves fast. You will plan, build, and lead across a platform that sits at the heart of what Epidemic does, with real influence over technical direction and future projects.
Your key responsibilities include
Own and evolve the full data lifecycle across ingestion, processing, enrichment, and distribution, using dbt models to make our music catalogue accessible and usable across internal and external destinations.
Own features end-to-end: from technical design through deployment and iteration in production
Take responsibility for the quality, accessibility, and use of the team's data, keeping what we own trustworthy and well-documented
Structure complex problems into clean, maintainable components with strong instincts for API, event, and database design
Actively use AI agents in design, implementation, and testing, viewing them as collaborators and critically evaluating their output before shipping
Set technical direction and standards for your area, influencing how others build
Mentor other engineers through code reviews, pairing, and knowledge sharing
Collaborate with music teams and other stakeholders to translate domain needs into platform capabilities
Requirements
A well-rounded foundation in both software engineering and data engineering, moving comfortably between the two
Deep software engineering fundamentals: system design, APIs, testing, and CI/CD
Experience building and operating data platforms in a cloud environment
Agentic development mindset: you use AI agents actively in your own work, knowing where they add leverage and where human judgment is non-negotiable
A track record of leading technically in a team, owning outcomes and influencing how others build
Clear, direct communication across disciplines - you work well with music teams, product managers, and commercial stakeholders without relying on translation layers
It would also be music to our ears if you have
Experience with Go and/or Next.js - our primary stack, though we are happy to bring you up to speed
A background working with music or sound in some capacity, giving you a head start on understanding the team's scope
Experience with dbt
Equal opportunity employer
We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us.
Application
Ready to make the world feel your work? Please apply, in English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epidemic Sound AB
(org.nr 556781-0899)
Västgötagatan 2 (visa karta
)
118 27 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9988015