Senior Software Engineer
Insurely AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Insurely AB i Stockholm
Build the future of open finance!
We believe people deserve real transparency around their finances. As a leader in open finance, Insurely gives consumers easy access to data from banks and insurers, helping them make better financial decisions. We make complex financial data simple and useful and that's where you come in.
The role
We're looking for a senior engineer to join our French product mission. This is the team building the bridge between Insurely and the French financial market. You'll work across our stack, but you don't need to be fullstack today. You might be stronger in backend or frontend right now. What matters is that you're curious, want to grow into broader work, and enjoy solving problems end to end.
Our core is Node.js + TypeScript on the backend and React + TypeScript on the frontend. Most days you'll be working in those environments. We run on AWS and manage infrastructure with Terraform. We also work with modern Java and Spring Boot, so if you have experience with these, it's a plus.
AI is a core part of how we build at Insurely. We actively integrate the latest models and tools both in our internal workflows and directly in our products. That means you'll work hands-on with cutting-edge AI as a natural part of your day-to-day, not as a side project.
What matters most is your curiosity and ability to pick the right tool for the job. We think it's important to care about writing clean, maintainable code and designing systems that scale.
If you like turning messy real-world problems into simple, usable solutions, we're sure you'll enjoy it here!
What you'll do
Design, build, and deploy features that make financial data more transparent and accessible.
Integrate and experiment with the latest AI models and tools to improve both our products and how we work.
Contribute to architecture and tech decisions. We value pragmatic engineering over fancy solutions.
Help shape how we work as we grow our team and platform.
Why join us
Work on problems that matter! We're building infrastructure that changes how people understand their finances.
Stay at the forefront of AI. We don't just follow trends, we actively shape how AI fits into our product and engineering culture.
Join a small, skilled team that values autonomy, curiosity, and simplicity.
Influence our tech direction and culture as we scale.
Be part of a supportive culture where we get things done and have fun along the way.
We're based at Kungsgatan 9, Stockholm. Come build something that matters. We can't wait to meet you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Insurely AB
(org.nr 559103-5646)
Drottninggatan 71 C (visa karta
)
111 36 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9968672