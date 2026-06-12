Senior Software Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Jönköping Visa alla datajobb i Jönköping
2026-06-12
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Jönköping
, Eksjö
, Falköping
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a squad that builds the core platform capabilities behind connected products and digital services. The environment is cloud-native, event-driven and built around microservices, APIs and IoT connectivity, with end-to-end responsibility for development, testing, deployment, operations and continuous improvement.
This role combines hands-on engineering with technical leadership. You will help the team make sound architectural choices, turn shared needs into practical solutions and strengthen long-term ownership of the platform together with architects, product leadership and engineers. It is a great fit if you enjoy distributed systems, modern cloud services and the chance to influence both code and direction.
Job DescriptionYou will contribute hands-on in TypeScript, Go and Java across the full software lifecycle.
You will guide the squad in technical decisions, trade-offs and long-term solution ownership.
You will mentor engineers through code reviews, pairing, technical discussions and knowledge sharing.
You will design, build and operate distributed, event-driven microservices and APIs for IoT and connectivity services.
You will work with AMQP-based communication and transport protocols such as AMQP, HTTP and gRPC.
You will use data storage technologies including MongoDB, Valkey, SQL databases and AWS RDS.
You will work with Kubernetes, preferably EKS, and relevant AWS services such as API Gateway, WebSocket APIs, NLB/ALB, ElastiCache and RDS.
You will contribute to infrastructure as code, CI/CD, testing, DevOps practices, operations and maintenance.
You will improve reliability, scalability, maintainability, observability and operational quality.
You will collaborate closely with architects, product stakeholders and engineers to align squad-level solutions with wider platform needs.
You will help the team balance future needs with current implementation, operational reality and legacy support.
You will support pragmatic use of AI-assisted development where it improves quality, learning or delivery speed.
RequirementsStrong experience as a Tech Lead, Senior Software Engineer, Technical Architect or in a similar role in a complex software delivery environment.
Strong hands-on development experience in TypeScript, Go and Java.
Strong ability to mentor, support and guide other engineers in their technical development.
Ability to take ownership of technical solutions and make long-term technical decisions.
Strong technical fundamentals and the ability to work in a dynamic architecture.
Ability to understand broader platform and customer needs and translate them into technical decisions.
Experience with distributed and event-driven microservices, REST APIs and cloud-native principles.
Hands-on experience with AMQP brokers, MongoDB, Valkey, Kubernetes, JSON and JSON Schema.
Experience with AWS and related services such as API Gateway, HTTP APIs, WebSocket APIs, NLB/ALB, ElastiCache and RDS.
Experience with infrastructure as code, DevOps practices, CI/CD, testing, operations and maintenance.
Strong collaboration skills and a team-first mindset.
Fluency in English.
Nice to haveExperience with SQL database management.
Experience designing high-performance and low-latency systems.
Deep Golang expertise.
Experience with gRPC.
Experience from IoT-related platforms, message queues, industrial IoT, digital twins, data lakes or time series data.
Experience with containerization or serverless technologies.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7897671-2049776". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Huskvarna station (visa karta
)
561 33 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
9960758