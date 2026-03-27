Senior Software Engineer
Anyfin AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Anyfin AB i Stockholm
Anyfin is building the next generation of consumer finance. We're profitable, scaling quickly, and now operating with a banking license which opens up a lot of technical complexity.
We're looking for a senior fullstack engineer who enjoys moving fast, taking real ownership, and building things that actually have an impact. We work from the office because we think it makes us better, especially at this stage.
If that sounds like your kind of environment, keep reading. Because honestly, it's not a role for everyone.
Small team, high responsibility
We hire carefully. We're not a company that grows by adding headcount everywhere, we grow by keeping the bar high and building a team where every person matters.
This isn't a place where you disappear into a big org. If you join, you'll have real influence on what we build and how we build it.
What you'll do
You'll work across the stack, end to end:
Build and ship features across backend, web, and mobile
Own projects from idea to production (and beyond)
Make product and technical decisions, not just implement tasks
Build systems that scale with real users and real money
Work closely with product and design, in person, every week
Our main stack is TypeScript, Node.js, React, React Native.
How we think about building
We're pragmatic. We like speed, but we also care about building things that last.
We're also actively working towards becoming more AI-native in how we work. Not as hype, but as a way to iterate faster and spend less time on repetitive stuff.
We're looking for engineers who are curious about that shift and want to be part of it, rather than people who feel like good engineering means doing everything the hard way.
No ego. Just good judgment and high output.
You'll thrive here if you...
Have solid fullstack experience
Take responsibility naturally and don't wait to be told what to do
Enjoy messy problems and figuring things out as you go
Like being in an ambitious, collaborative team in the office
Want to build, not just maintain
You're comfortable with things like:
Backend microservice architecture and API design
React-based frontend work
Databases, CI/CD, cloud (GCP)
Shipping real products to real users
A few practical notes
Stockholm and office-based, because we believe that great products and culture are better built when you meet in person
Why Anyfin?
Because this is one of those moments where a company is about to level up: Banking license secured, expansion ahead and a lot to build.
If you want to be part of a small, high-trust team doing meaningful work, we'd love to hear from you. Apply only if you want the responsibility that comes with real impact. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Anyfin AB
(org.nr 559094-8005)
Drottninggatan 92 (visa karta
)
111 36 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9823279