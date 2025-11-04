Senior Software Engineer
2025-11-04
About Sinch
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses - including Google, Uber, Paypal, Visa, Tinder, and many others - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to power engaging customer experiences through mobile messaging, voice, and email.
Whether you need to verify users or craft omnichannel campaigns, Sinch makes it easy. Our AI-infused Super Network, APIs, and applications ensure you can connect with your customers reliably and securely, at every step of their journey.
At Sinch we "Dream Big", "Win Together", "Keep it simple", and "Make it Happen". These values are our foundation!
Description
At Sinch, we're on a mission to empower developers and businesses to build meaningful connections. Our In-App Calling platform is a key part of that vision, enabling seamless, reliable voice and video communication directly within our customers' applications on a global scale.
We're looking for a Senior Software Engineer who is passionate about building the resilient, high-performance cloud infrastructure that powers millions of these real-time conversations. This isn't just about maintaining backend systems; it's about architecting the future of how people interact.
As a core member of our agile team, you'll take on complex challenges at the intersection of distributed systems, cloud-native architecture, and real-time communication. You will:
Architect & Build: Design, develop, and scale the critical C#/.NET services that form the backbone of our real-time communication platform.
Own Your Services: Take full ownership of your code, from initial design and testing to deployment on Kubernetes in AWS and ensuring its reliability in production.
Elevate Our Craft: Champion best practices in software architecture, code quality, and testing, helping to continuously improve our systems and processes.
Master the Cloud: Leverage the full power of AWS and Kubernetes to build observable, resilient, and automated systems that can handle a global user base.
Collaborate & Influence: Work in a tight-knit, cross-functional team of engineers and product managers to solve complex problems and drive the technical direction of our platform.
Requirements
You're a product-minded engineer who sees the big picture but also loves to dive into the details. You thrive on complexity and have a passion for understanding systems from the inside out, digging deep into the codebase to solve tricky problems and master the architecture. You're motivated by a challenge and take immense pride in the quality and reliability of your work.
Your Foundation: You have significant professional experience building and running production backend systems, with deep expertise in C# and .NET Core.
Your Mindset: You possess a strong DevOps mentality, are comfortable with CI/CD pipelines, and believe that the best code is clean, testable, and maintainable.
Your Approach: You are a natural collaborator with excellent communication skills, eager to share your knowledge and learn from others.
Nice to have
Hands-on work with Kubernetes and AWS in a production environment.
Building and scaling distributed, service-oriented architectures.
Databases like MySQL, MSSQL, or Redis.
VoIP protocols (especially SIP) or real-time media services like Asterisk.
Other languages like C++, Python, or Kotlin - we value a willingness to learn!
Benefits
Tangible Impact: Your work will directly empower millions of users to connect in new and powerful ways.
Meaningful Challenges: You'll solve complex, distributed systems problems at scale using modern technologies.
A Culture of Growth: We foster a collaborative environment that encourages innovation and invests in your professional development.
Work-Life Balance: We offer flexibility with remote work options to help you do your best work.
Our Hiring Process
We are committed to ensuring a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and inclusive. Our approach includes structured, competency-based interviews designed to evaluate your skills, experience, and qualifications relevant to the role. At times, we may include a data-driven assessment to enhance our hiring success and identify candidates likely to excel.
We believe in a two-way process and encourage you to ask questions throughout the journey. If this role isn't what you're looking for, please explore the other opportunities listed on our career page: . No matter who you are, we hope you find an exciting path forward - hopefully with us!
