Senior Software Engineer
2025-06-04
Want to be part of transforming road freight - for good? Einride is showing the world a new way to move, based on the latest digital, electric and autonomous technologies. Through freight capacity as a service, we enable businesses around the world to accelerate towards their sustainability goals.
Founded in 2016, Einride became the first company in the world to deploy a cab-less autonomous electric vehicle on a public road (Sweden, 2019). In 2022, we were the first to successfully operate such a vehicle on a US public road. Today our award-winning technology has been launched across 8 countries (and counting). Our clients are some of the world's biggest shippers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are also operating Sweden's largest truck dedicated public charging network and counting.
In this role, you will be joining one of the teams working on our freight management platform for electric transport. The platform includes systems for handling vehicle telematics and backends, systems and interfaces for transport planning, and machine learning models for energy consumption. We are looking for an enthusiastic, humble and creative Senior Software Engineer who is passionate about creating simple, beautiful and helpful solutions to empower the transport industry to go electric.
You will:
Use modern technologies for backend development, using Go, gRPC and Google Cloud Platform as your primary development tools. For more information about Einride's technology stack, see our Backend Tech Radar.
Work in a modern organization of empowered product teams, who value fast flow of customer value, own what they build, and ship to production several times per day.
Contribute to enhancing our backend technology stack and architecture by having a good perception and anticipation of customer needs.
Understand and solve complex system requirements rooted in real-life business-to-business use cases in the transportation domain.
We expect you to have:
Several years of experience with backend development and you constantly push yourself to improve your skills and understand new concepts and domains.
Experience with Go is not required but considered a strong plus.
Experience developing business systems, and translating complex business processes into effective system designs using techniques such as Domain Driven Design.
Experience of and preference for dynamic and fast-paced environments.
Able to work in a diverse team and collaborate with others as well as mentoring and coaching colleagues.
Are curious and open-minded about technologies. Our engineers strive towards T-shapedness.Learn from fantastic colleagues and share your knowledge and experience.
It's considered a bonus if you have some experience in Data Engineering or similar.
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm or Gothenburg. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible since selection and interviews are held continually.
At Einride, we are innovators, building solutions the world has never seen before - but urgently needs. That's why we take action, and it's why we are always eager to be challenged. We know that our best innovations come from having a diverse mix of people, including those of different experiences, career paths, and walks of life. By coming together and sharing our perspectives openly - by disagreeing, discussing, and committing - we deliver greater impact. Så ansöker du
