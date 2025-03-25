Senior Software Engineer
2025-03-25
How would you like to play a key part in making game development easier for the game teams in Toca Boca?
Central Tech's goal is to enable developers in making apps that build, run and deploy efficiently on modern mobile platforms (iOS/Android). As Senior Software Engineer you'll join the Central Tech team in delivering required platform technologies to Toca Boca game projects, both as a lead and individual contributor.
What you'll be doing
You'll design, implement and own the core technologies, in C#, Rust, Typescript.
You'll propose and take part in the selection process of key third-party frameworks, libraries and managed services.
You'll enable devops practices to allow continuous and effective build automation and deployment.
You'll work with gameplay engineering to define required APIs supporting integration of platform technologies.
You'll contribute to all stages of the product life cycle, design, implementation, testing, release, deployment, monitoring, troubleshooting.
You'll partake in setting direction for the team and plan development efforts; Also spread knowledge and mentor fellow team members.
Is this you?
You have experience with live operated service (game preferrable).
You have excellent knowledge of designing and building cloud native applications.
You have experience with languages such as Typescript and Rust and the surrounding ecosystem.
You feel comfortable working with graph data structures and related algorithms, such as establishing topological ordering, reachability, and similar.
You have experience with testing code and writing automated unit and integration tests.
You are also comfortable with distributed development processes including tooling such as Git, CI/CD tooling, etc.
We also expect that you are familiar with API design principles as well as SQL and NoSQL technologies, both in managed form and standalone form.
This is us!
Play is in our DNA. At Toca Boca, we make playful, safe spaces where kids can have fun and feel free to be themselves. Over 60 million kids from all over the world play our games every month. Toca Boca World is our biggest game yet, with multiplayer game Toca Boca Days launching in select markets. Are you in? Let's play.
Good to know!
This position is full time and based in our Stockholm studio with a hybrid working model (part office, part working from home). We apply a 6-month probationary period. You'll need to be located in Sweden as we are unable to support relocation. As we're an international company, with over 20 nationalities working here, and millions of users all over the world, you need to be fluent in English. Your application should therefore be in English.
Toca Boca develops digital games that capture the power of play and that are filled with fun and silliness that kids around the world can instantly relate to. Since our first product launch in 2011, we have released 46 apps that have been downloaded more than 444 million times the world over, making us the No. 1 mobile-first kids brand in the App Store. Our products focus on sparking kids' creativity and imagination, creating opportunities for open-ended play.
With offices in Stockholm and San Francisco, Toca Boca is owned by Spin Master Corp., a global children's entertainment company that creates, designs and manufactures a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Toca Boca AB
(org.nr 556870-3721), https://tocaboca.com/ Arbetsplats
Toca Boca Jobbnummer
9245195