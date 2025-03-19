Senior Software Engineer
We are seeking an experienced developer for the feature development of Collision Avoidance systems within the Active Safety Platforms team. This role focuses on both feature and platform software development, with an emphasis on embedded software (SW). The ideal candidate should have a background in Agile Scrum teams and experience in software development, integration, interface updates, and conducting code reviews. You will work with a CI/CD toolchain and be involved in the development of automated software tests as part of the daily workflow.
Key Responsibilities:
Development of feature software related to Collision Avoidance (such as Lane Keep Assist and Automatic Emergency Braking) using C++ and Python.
Engaging in embedded software development, applying Agile methodologies.
Integration of software and performing updates to interfaces.
Conducting code reviews and ensuring best practices are followed in software development.
Working within a CI/CD environment, contributing to the automation of software testing.
Qualifications:
5+ years of experience in software development for embedded, safety-critical systems, preferably in the automotive sector.
Proficiency with version control systems like GIT/Gerrit and requirements management tools such as codeBeamer.
Hands-on experience in developing feature software for Collision Avoidance systems is highly desirable.
Familiarity with Automotive SPICE and ISO26262 standards is a significant plus.
Personal Traits:
You are results-driven, structured, and able to work independently and collaboratively in teams.
Your strong analytical skills, combined with effective communication, allow you to work well with changing and sometimes unclear requirements.
You are curious, thrive in complex systems, and take a proactive approach in sharing your knowledge and supporting others in the team.
If you have the passion, expertise, and drive to contribute to the development of cutting-edge safety systems, we encourage you to apply.
