Senior Software Engineer

2024-11-15
Sinch is a global leader in the growing market for Communication Platforms as a Service (CPaaS) and mobile customer engagement. We are specialists in allowing businesses to reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice, and video.
With presence in more than 50 countries, whether you know us or not, you've definitely used our tech. We reach every phone on earth, with over 147 billion conversations every year.
Sinch's core values are Make it Happen, Dream Big, Keep it Simple and Win Together. These values describe how our global organization works and inspire every of our more than 3,000 employees across 55 different countries.
Role and Responsibilities
Our new and modern Malmö office, located conveniently right by the train station, is looking for a Frontend Developer with great skills in React and Typescript to join us along the ride in creating cutting edge messaging services fulfilling our vision of "Simplifying life by bringing all people and businesses together". We are offering a flexible working environment as well as a hybrid working model to all our engineers.
Employing a modern micro-frontend architecture, we are using React, Typescript and GraphQL to build portals for managing and provisioning our cloud APIs. The platform is hosted on AWS using cloud native technologies like Kubernetes and Docker.
As our new Frontend Developer, you will:
Be right in the middle of turning user stories into a working product - this is a hands-on code design and coding role
Perform code reviews
Learn new things. We are constantly looking for new solutions, services, and opportunities to make ourselves better and more efficient as teams and individuals
Have fun at work and feel proud that you are part of building world class solutions for customer engagements
Be a valued member of an autonomous cross-functional team delivering Sinch's conversational messaging experience to business all around the world.
Please submit your resume in English!
Requirements
Passion for coding is the most important ingredient for success. We believe that you have a big interest in frontend development but don't mind to spicy it up with some backend work when needed. We are a bunch of enthusiastic problem solvers who enjoy solving complex matters and we'd like you to join if you feel the same way. You have been in the industry for a couple of years or more and are a firm believer that collaboration and communication are essential for success.
In order to contribute in this role you have:
Hands-on experience in modern web development with TypeScript & React
Practical experience in building software products (breaking down requirements, quality assuring the output, continuous process improvement etc.)
Experience working in an international team and fluency in English
Big plus!
You'll stand out from the crowd if you have experience from:
Experience with Nest.js and GraphQL
Designing beautiful interfaces
Benefits
Sinch is a global company composed of people from different countries and cultures. Our benefits adjust regionally to support employees and help them to thrive in every stage of life. We offer valuable benefits and resources, including health and life insurance, a flexible work environment, retirement savings plans, and more.
Our Hiring Process
In Sinch, we are committed to following a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and non-discriminatory. Our Talent Acquisition team, together with hiring managers and the rest of the interviewing team, persistently work towards identifying the candidates that best fit each open job, based on Sinch' s hiring needs and candidates' career expectations.
We encourage applications from strong candidates with relevant professional backgrounds for this role. Not all applicants will meet all job requirements exactly! Even if you do not meet all job requirements, don't let that stop you from considering Sinch for the next step in your career. We are always open to candidates that could bring new ideas and perspectives to Sinch!
