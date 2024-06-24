Senior Software Engineer
Passionate about making ideas a reality? Join our welcoming world of tech and let your ideas soar.
We are seeking a Senior Software Developer to join our team and help us build, maintain and improve our DevSecOps Ecosystems. If you are a passionate, self-motivated Senior Software Developer with a strong track record of building scalable, high-performance systems, we encourage you to apply for this position!
Your role
As a Senior Software Developer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining software solutions that meet our business needs. The main tasks are:
* Design, develop, and maintain software solutions using Golang and Python
* Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code and scripts
* Develop and maintain features for automation of build, test and deployment processes
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and develop appropriate solutions
* Develop and maintain software documentation, including technical specifications, test plans, and user guides
* Mentor junior developers and provide technical guidance to team members
* Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to team members
* Continuously research and explore new technologies and techniques to improve software development practices
* Support customer teams with features and improvements in their development environment
Your profile
The ideal candidate will have a strong background in software development and a deep understanding of Golang and/or Python, as well as experience with building scalable, high-performance systems. Preferably you have experience with microservices architecture and building scalable, high-performance systems and familiarity with SQL databases. You also have experience with agile software development methodologies, and knowledge of Linux/Unix-based systems and infrastructure.
To be successful in this role, we see that you have the ability to work collaboratively in a team-oriented environment. You have strong problem-solving skills, attention to details and strong verbal and written communication skills.
Beyond this, you have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field and experience with containerization and orchestration technologies, such as Docker, Podman and Kubernetes.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
