Senior Software Engineer
Acast AB (publ) / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-05-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Acast AB (publ) i Stockholm
About the role
We are looking for a Software Engineer that has experience with backend development. You will work in an autonomous, purpose driven team and take an important role in shipping new features while continuously increasing efficiency, stability and scalability of the systems. You are expected to contribute with backend development within your team but we also encourage everyone to understand and contribute to other parts of the stack. You will be working in a multi-disciplinary environment with agile principles. We run our infrastructure and systems on AWS. The systems are written in Node.js and Typescript and you are expected to work with and be interested in that.
Who you are
You are interested in learning or have experience with Node.js/Typescript
You have experience in building cloud native infrastructure on AWS, GCP or Azure
You have a pragmatic mindset and can make trade-offs on what to optimise for and when to ship Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Acast AB (publ)
(org.nr 556946-8498)
Kungsgatan 28 4TR (visa karta
)
111 35 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Acast AB publ Jobbnummer
8679597