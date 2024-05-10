Senior Software Engineer
Telavox AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-05-10
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Telavox AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Kristianstad
, Halmstad
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
Join Telavox and the Web Desktop Team!
We are looking for a Senior Software Engineer to join Telavox and the Web DesktopTeam. As we expand our business and scale our technology platform, we offer significant opportunities for personal and technical development andadvancement in software engineering and architecture. Your ability to inspire, guide, and lead teams through complex technical challenges will be crucial. If you have the expertise and ambition, we will provide the development opportunities you need to succeed!
Here are the top three qualities we value in our new colleague:
Technical expertise
Coaching skills
Clarity in communicating the team's technical vision and goals
About the job
Your primary role is to serve as the senior engineer for the customer-facing collaboration suite of product.You will drive the implementation of strategic technical patterns and frameworks across the Telavox web platform. You will be hands-on in developing prototypes and solutions to advance platform architecture, leading and guiding the work of your teammates.
Key Responsibilities:Engineering- Staying updated on emerging technology trends like API strategy, event-driven architecture, and cloud computing to contribute effectively to evolving technology strategies.- Focus on practical solutions that address business challenges sustainably and future-proof.- When you are not identifying opportunities for improvements or designing solutions - you can be found coding a more productive future for our users.Team focus and technical mentorshipCollaborate closely with team members on solution discussions, planning, and issue resolution to foster learning and progression.Sharing your knowledge and experienceAs a Product and Engineering department, we constantly evolve our technology stack and platform. As an experienced senior engineer, you are expected to share your advancements with your teammates and the broader Telavox Engineering community. This responsibility is also an opportunity, as you will have access to broader engineering initiatives to ensure we're all building and evolving the Telavox platform.
About you
To excel in this role, you have experience in engineering solutions for complex enterprise systems and a degree in Computer Science or a related field.
You demonstrate robust technical expertise and an interest in researching and applying technology trends to add value to the product area and the company. You have current experience with Java using Spring Boot and writing your React code with TypeScript. A big plus is that you have experience in any of the fields of microservices, event-driven architecture, DevSecOps, or cloud.
You are a strong communicator, confidently presenting ideas, influencing decisions, and elaborating complex concepts on others. You also have the ability to mentor and motivate diverse technical teams.
As a person, you are friendly, curious, and eager to learn every day. Join us at Telavox, where we prioritise having fun at work while driving success together!
Alan Diskin, Director of Core Product, Quotes:
"In joining Telavox you will be part of an organisation where you have great impact. It's small enough so that you can make a difference but big enough to provide a stable platform for growing your career"
Why Telavox?
Since Telavox's journey started in 2002, we have strengthened our position as the leading forward-thinking communication platform for businesses. We offer Telephony, PBX, messaging, meetings, and contact centres in one simple platform. Unlike our competitors, we own our platform and develop everything ourselves in-house.Today, we are a fast-growing and profitable company with +1.9b in revenue and +500 Telavoxers in nine countries. We pride ourselves on creating an inclusive, supportive culture where everyone can thrive. By joining us, you will not only contribute to our technology but also be part of a company that values work-life balance, continuous learning, and community. Plus, you will enjoy our legendary company events, personal development opportunities, and much more
Are you interested in becoming part of Telavox? Apply now!At Telavox, we don't focus on fitting in; we focus on making room for everyone.
Join Telavox, where diversity fuels innovation. Apply now to join a team committed to creating a truly inclusive workplace.
Do not miss out on this exciting opportunity to grow your career and make your mark on the future of telecom technology. Send your application our way, and let us explore what we can achieve together!
For any questions, feel free to reach out to Talent Acquisition Partner Ami Faraguna at ann-marie.faraguna@telavox.com
Learn more about what we do! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Telavox AB
(org.nr 556600-7786), https://telavox.com/ Arbetsplats
Telavox Kontakt
Ami Faraguna ann-marie.faraguna@telavox.com Jobbnummer
8671427