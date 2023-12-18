Senior Software Engineer
Exeger Operations AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-12-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Exeger Operations AB i Stockholm
We have invented a solar cell technology that enables endless energy, Powerfoyle. Not only will it change the world, but it also means you will work with leading technology, science, and machines - all under the same roof in our urban factories. We are passionate about the potential of our technology to make products better and easier to use. We build the next generation of clean green industry and unite in the vision of touching the lives of a billion people.
WHO WE ARE
We are on an exciting journey to bring our groundbreaking solar cell technology to the world. Sprung out of the solid Swedish industrial heritage, we are now in the stage of industrializing at scale to create real, impactful change.
A novel technology means that most of what we do has never been done before. It's challenging to create something new, and at Exeger we embrace that challenge with grit and passion, because we know that what we do matters.
WHO ARE WE LOOKING FOR?
We are now looking for a Senior Software Engineer for our new distributed multi-site production data and management system. You must have good programming skills in the C# .NET ecosystem. Besides that, our recruitment process focuses as much on personality/cultural fit as it does on merit. We believe you like making things work and are comfortable with discharging responsibility. Personality wise you are alert, inquisitive, positive, self-motivated, and enterprising. You like working independently in a fluid environment, in cooperation with colleagues from many different fields. You exercise sound judgement as well as initiative. We know that you will have a better chance at succeeding in this role if you have experiences like:
• Minimum BSc in Computer Science, Engineering, or equivalent
• Job experience in role(s) relating to the tasks described in this job ad
• Architecting Front- or Back-end solutions
• Coding C# and XAML with .NET and WPF (or UWP, or WinUI) using MS Visual Studio
• Source code management (Git)
• Common monitoring tools (such as Splunk, Fluentd)
• Business Intelligence (BI) software (e.g. Knowi)
• Professional fluency in written and spoken English
If you also have any of the experiences below it is considered meriting:
• Distributed systems
• Cloud solutions
• IT security
• Solutions for remote maintenance and support
• Using Elasticsearch and/or Logstash
• Familiar with CI/CD and/or DevOps concepts
• Familiar with SQL and MSSQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, NoSQL, MySQL or Oracle
• Familiar with Software Development best practices
• Designed Graphical User Interfaces
• Familiar with volume manufacturing and industry
All this said is true, but before everything you love software and technology. Whatever new software components, libraries, etc, that appear, you feel an urge to asap try them out - The Curious Case of Coding Addiction.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
You will join the Software team within the Production Engineering department that provides machines for manufacturing the unique Exeger material. Hands-on the department works with acquiring machines, modifying off-the shelf machinery, and developing tailormade machines, measurement devices and other technical solutions. As a Senior Software engineer you will analyse, conceive, architect, design, implement, verify, deploy, and validate our applications. You will also investigate new production data and management technologies (such as Redundancy in cloud, Lateral IT security, and optimizing handling of Intermediate goods and Preventive maintenance), and concepts to improve our current production capacity, uptime, quality, yield, and costs. The exact definition of this role is flexible and can be adapted depending on your background and interests.
EXEGERIANS
At Exeger we are many things, innovators and industrialists, visionaries and doers. You'll team up with world leading experts continuously expanding the possible. We embrace differences and our behavior expectations support and boost the Employeeship which is all about acting curious, determined, responsible and being yourself.
We are confident in our product and our ability to bring it to the world. By combining different perspectives and skills, we push the boundaries of science and technology while always focusing on the common goal and vision. Our success is based on a cross-functional collaboration, as we grow and learn from each other.
WHAT NOW
Please send your application via Exeger's career page. If you do not have a resume at hand, you are welcome to apply with your LinkedIn-profile.
THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS
When you have applied, an automized confirmation e-mail will be sent to you. The hiring team will then review all applicants together. If selected to the next step, you will be asked to finalize an analytical and personality test from Alva Labs. Then you will be invited for interviews together with hiring manager and/or team and talent partner. Cases or scenarios might be used during the process. Reference- and background check is mandatory.
MORE ABOUT EXEGER & OUR CULTURE
Exeger is a Swedish company with a unique solar cell technology that converts all forms of light into electrical energy. This material, Powerfoyle, is the world's only fully customizable solar cell. With its superior design properties, it can be integrated seamlessly into any electronic device.
Powerfoyle enhances every product it is integrated into with extended or even unlimited battery life, putting the power of cutting-edge solar cell technology directly in the hands of people. Exeger is leading the way to energy independence through more sustainable and user-friendly products. Ersättning
Individuell lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Exeger Operations AB
(org.nr 559073-6806), https://www.exeger.com/ Arbetsplats
Exeger Jobbnummer
8335038