Senior Software Engineer
2023-10-17
Large company with great ambitions and close relations
efficy is a leading European Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution that provides businesses of all sizes with complete, flexible, customizable, and scalable software to enable their growth. efficy's platform includes products for marketing automation, sales, project management, customer service and customer nurturing. Currently, more than 300,000 users from 63 countries use efficy's tool.
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Brussels, efficy's more than 500 employees work in local offices in Belgium, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Hong Kong or remotely.
Our mission is to contribute to the success of every company by helping them transform customer data into customer insight while simplifying the work of their employees.
In efficy, two days are rarely the same, and things are changing rapidly. So, fasten your seat belt, and join us on the journey.
A unique work experience & company culture
We really want our employees to thrive in their daily life, and therefore you can expect challenges, online music quizzes, onsite ping-pong tournaments, and lots of more. Communication is informal, and your colleagues are only a short call away.
About the mission
Our new APSIS One platform is built from the ground up using brand new cloud-native technology and methods and APSIS aims to work at the forefront of technology and development. To achieve this, we follow modern agile practices with cross-functional DevOps teams, where each team assumes complete technical and operational ownership of their applications. This includes implementation, architectural design and tech selection, QA, continuous delivery, and technical production environment operations. We believe in small, highly skilled, highly empowered and autonomous teams taking maximal ownership of their systems. However, legacy products in our portfolio have not caught up with this and since APSIS values customer relationships highly, focus remains on providing a stellar customer experience on these products until customers can be migrated away from them.
We are therefore looking for a Senior Developer to drive the modernization of one of our legacy products and migrate business critical parts of it to modern cloud native technology. Upon completion of the project the role transitions to one of our DevOps teams to partake in development of new features for APSIS One.
Your initial responsibilities include:
• Taking a legacy product and modernizing it using modern cloud native technologies like Docker, Amazon Faregate, Amazon ECS, Amazon ELB etc.
• Take an active part in team development, knowledge sharing, and improvements to increase team velocity and developer quality of life.
• Respond to disruptions and proactively work to prevent them from occurring.
You will transition to responsibilities that include:
• Implement new features and solve engineering challenges in a modern, cloud-native, microservice-based tech stack
• Weekly rotating on-call duty, which includes additional time off
About YOU
• 5+ years years of professional development experience with a robust software engineering background
• Professional experience with PHP, MySQL, Docker and Linux Server Management
• Proven ability to write high-performant, maintainable code
• Ability to operate in a DevOps environment
• Experience with working on CI/CD pipelines
• Interest in, and ability to work hands-on with managing your own cloud infrastructure on a daily basis
• Creative and solutions-oriented, someone who enjoys tackling big challenges and is not afraid to learn new things along the way
• Strong sense of responsibility, someone who enjoys taking ownership of your work and who prides themselves on always delivering high quality
• Collaborative mindset, ability to work as part of a very distributed development organization where many small teams need to coordinate
Good working knowledge in English is a must.
• You are based in Stockholm
We offer YOU
• A competitive salary package and a referral program.
• A stable and growing company with an entrepreneurial mindset where we will listen to your ideas and support you to make it happen.
• High flexibility and hybrid work is part of our DNA.
• State of the art offices with our unique co-living-co-working concept where teamwork is the norm.
• International growing opportunities and internal mobility
• Events: team lunches, after works, sport, trips
• Learning opportunities: languages, tech, product, sales techniques, leadership
Do you have questions about this position? Please contact Véronique Tshoz - vts@efficy.com
Find more jobs at https://jobs.efficy.com
(https://jobs.efficy.com/).
efficy is a people-first employer. We offer equal opportunities to all our candidates. We pride ourselves on the diversity of our people. We welcome you, and everything that makes you-well, you. That includes your gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, age, or disability status. So, if you're interested in joining us, please feel free to apply. We can't wait to meet you!
efficy is not accepting unsolicited assistance from search firms for this employment opportunity. Please, no phone calls or emails. All resumes submitted by search firms to any employee at efficy via-email, the Internet or in any form and/or method without a valid written search agreement in place for this position will be deemed the sole property of efficy. No fee will be paid in the event the candidate is hired by efficy as a result of an unsolicited referral or through other means.
