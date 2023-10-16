Senior Software Engineer
Join us on our transformation journey to the digital future
At Digital & IT, we have a clear ambition to enable value creation at scale for the Volvo Group. Digitalization and Digital capabilities are the backbone for enabling the evolution of Volvo Group hard products acting as an intelligent connected entity. Leading towards transition and emerging business models for Volvo Group.
With a new product centric operating model and digital technologies, we will produce digital offerings that are profitable, scalable, and differentiated. With Group IT, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals, who learn continuously and embrace change to stay ahead. We have a very important role to play in reaching the Volvo Group ambitions for 2030. Do you want to be part of our transformation journey towards becoming the digital capability of the Group? The time is now.
This will be us - your new colleagues
Our Department, Vehicle Software-R&D within Digital and IT has the accountability to provide Digital Capabilities to create embedded SW that supports services & Diagnostics. We provide & facilitate a secure pathway for qualified SW Deployment.
Our team, Software Documentation & Release, is developing Line of Business Applications supporting Embedded Software documentation configuration and release. Our stakeholders are Software engineers developing software used in all products as trucks, engines, busses, construction equipment. We have started to migrate our applications to cloud as Microservices and Single Page Application and will continue our path towards this.
Responsibilities:
We determine and maintain the technical design/development in our area to be aligned to the POs/DPOs roadmap and we strive for a cross functional, T shaped team setup to deliver on our product.
We collaborate to ensure the right functionality is being developed and work in close collaboration with each other and openly share to create psychological safety.
We understand the product, the need it serves and the users that are using it. We own the whole life cycle design, develop, test, and deploy in our product and are accountable to fulfill our definition of done for a feature and we make sure the definition is written with the stakeholder. We commit to quality and security of our product and continuously work to improve.
We pull from our backlog based on prioritization from the PO/DPO in alignment w stakeholders and architects and estimate the size and complexity of the work to be able to plan the upcoming PIs. We commit to the work we plan to accomplish in the upcoming PI and take the actions needed to succeed.
We share our knowledge and best practices within our team as well with other teams and provide ideas and take ownership of the "HOW" as we would strive for being the experts. We commit to continuous improvement in our skills with a growth mindset.
Who are you:
You are an easy-going person and eager to learn new things. You like to be in a challenging environment and have a customer centric mindset. You take ownership and responsibility for your own work and like to work in a team environment in order to build the best solutions for the customer. You have worked as a Software Engineer for a couple of years and are ready for a new challenge. In this team you will be playing a central part in our product development and deliveries.
Qualifications:
SvelteKit, C#, .NET, Entity Framework, MS SQL
Strong understanding of software development processes and methodologies, including Agile and Scrum. Passion for DevOps, way of working, automation, continuous improvements, and a strong sense of team collaboration.
Bonus qualifications:
Previous automotive experience
Cloud/Azure/ OpenShift, Grafana, Prometheus, Kibana knowledge
Experience with JIRA, Confluence, and Azure DevOps
Domain Driven Design, Rest, Microservice Architecture, Micro Frontend design, Event-Driven Microservice Architecture
Other Java Script Frameworks then SvelteKit
If you are passionate about product development and want to join a dynamic team that is making a difference for Volvo Groups different R&D teams, we encourage you to apply.
Curious, and have some questions? Feel free to contact me!
Kajsa Karlsson, Manager Software Documentation & Release, Volvo Group Digital & IT, kajsa.karlsson@volvo.com
Sam Vive, HRBP Digital &IT
Union Representatives:
Akademikerna - Therese Koggdal, +46 470 387855
Unionen - Lajla Dahlsjö +46 31 3224575
Ledarna - Ulrika Holmberg +46 73 9025071
