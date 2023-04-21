Senior Software Engineer
Saab AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-04-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Ale
, Borås
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
We have a dream ...
We want to build a state of the art SW Factory for our development pipelines.
We want you; You, who embrace our dream,
a passionate, self-motivated Senior Software Developer who understand the need for secure, scalable and high-performance development environments.
Your role
We are looking for a Senior Software Developer to join our team that build, maintain and improve our SW Factory in our DevSecOps Ecosystem. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in software development and a deep knowledge in Python and preferably Golang. As a Senior Software Developer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining software solutions that meet our business needs.
Responsibilities within the role:
*
Design, develop, and maintain software solutions using Golang and Python
*
Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code
*
Develop and maintain features for automation of build, test and deployment processes
*
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and develop appropriate solutions
*
Develop and maintain software documentation, including technical specifications, test plans, and user guides
*
Mentor junior developers and provide technical guidance to team members
*
Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to team members
*
Continuously research and explore new technologies and techniques to improve software development practices
Your profile
We think that you have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field. To be successful in this role you have at least 5 years of experience in software development with a strong focus on Golang. Other qualifications are:
*
Familiarity with scripting languages such as Python
*
Experience with microservices architecture and building scalable, high-performance systems
*
Knowledge of Linux/Unix-based systems and infrastructure
*
Familiarity with SQL databases
*
Experience with containerization and orchestration technologies, such as Docker, Podman and Kubernetes
*
Experience with agile software development methodologies
*
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail
*
Strong verbal and written communication skills
*
Ability to work collaboratively in a team-oriented environment
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here.
Business area Surveillance offers world-leading sensor technology in monitoring and decision support to protect against threats. The portfolio covers airborne, ground-based and naval radar, electronic warfare, C4I solutions, aviation systems and cyber security.
Do you want to get to know our business and our people a little bit better? Here you can find some stories told by our employees.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_18547". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Jobbnummer
7688556