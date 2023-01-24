Senior Software Engineer
2023-01-24
Are you someone who believe in teamwork and ready to take an already market leading product to even higher levels? Are you intrigued by being in the forefront of technology, building excellent software on top of in-house designed hardware and get both the hardware and software to work fluently? If you are, you might be the one we are looking for to join our global Verisure family.
Our Global R&D team works on a diverse range of products and technologies including intelligent camera systems, battery sipping security sensors, advanced access control solutions, and bespoke user interface devices.
Our team, the CU Platform SW team, is responsible for the platform software of the gateway, including the Linux OS, DevOps, modem, WIFI and radio technology.
About the role - why you should apply
Based in Malmö, you will be part of the team with main offices in Malmö and Madrid. Your main responsibility will be to develop and maintain the modem and the surrounding SW, including maintain modem connectivity solutions from past and current, and also be part of designing the future gateways. Your deliverables will be a vital part for the whole Verisure ecosystem in both the European and the LATAM market.
About the candidate profile - what we expect you to bring
We are looking for senior software engineer in embedded Linux, with emphasis and experience in working and stabilizing modem and the features. We expect you to have worked in modem proxy interfaces, such as oFono or Android RIL and has professional experience with cellular network signalling and network protocols.
A successful candidate shall have outstanding communication skills and the ability to clearly convey the scopes of the problems by identifying key issues and provide input to stakeholders.
Qualifications
* Master's degree in computer science or equivalent
* Proven professional experience in working with cellular modems, supporting 2G, 3G, 4G technologies.
* Knowledgeable in AT commands interface to modem.
* Hands-on experience with modem frameworks such as Android RIL and oFono.
* Advance knowledge about IP connectivity (TCP/UDP sockets, routing and related services DNS, DHCP, etc)
* Excellent in log analysis & debugging and solving the issues found on embedded Linux systems.
* Advanced to expert level in C programming language and in Linux systems.
* Experienced in using software configuration management systems like Git, Gerrit, Bitbucket and incident tracking tools like Jira.
* Excellent technical communication skills, both written and oral
* Proficient English skills
About Verisure
We are a global leading provider of professionally monitored security solutions. We are an international company with a start-up mindset, fast, agile and lean, high performance and value-driven. We protect more than 4.5 million customers in several countries and growing.
Our business model integrates product development, design and sales with installation, outstanding service and a 24/7 professional monitoring solution. We protect people from intrusion, fire and flood - and we save lives. We believe that we make a difference every day. To do that, we need committed and engaged employees. Our people are accountable for delivering world-class service and they are passionate about making the world a safer and more secure place. We are building a high-performance organization through investing in our people, we offer a great opportunity to personal development with an environment characterized by humbleness and knowledge sharing. Ersättning
