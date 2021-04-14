Senior Software Engineer - OnepartnerGroup Sydost AB - Datajobb i Växjö

OnepartnerGroup Sydost AB / Datajobb / Växjö2021-04-14Danfoss Software Solution Services is expanding its business and is in the search of a new team member. In Älmhult, where our System Development Tools Team is located, we work with developing our own set of tools to support our customers in creating and maintaining control software for their machines. We are just over 13 people working in the team, in an international organization with customers all over the world.We are now looking for an experienced Software Engineer to design, develop and support the PLUS+1 Tools (GUIDE and Service Tools). In this role you will primarily work with system test and coordinating test activities. The preferred candidate will have a minimum of three years' experience in software development and software test.After the introduction period, it will be possible to work from a home office.Job Responsibilities:Responsibilities for this position include, but are not limited to, the following: Contribute to all phases of development, including requirement capturing, speci-fication development,design, software development and validation/verificationParticipate in design reviews, FMEAs and Safety Analysis and Hazard and Risk AssessmentsCoordinate test activities, and support quality assurance workDevelop test strategies to fulfil quality measures and certification needsProvide maintenance and support for existing applicationsParticipate in global cross functional project teamsBackground and Skills:To be considered for this position, you must have a track record of working with software testing and be capable of planning and coordinating work in a smaller group Master's or Bachelor's degree in Software engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering orequivalent technical fieldMinimum of three years' experience in software development including knowledge of software processes,design and test practicesExperience in coordinating work for a teamFluent English language skills are essentialKnowledge in functional safety (e.g. IEC 61508) is a plusYou have some exposure in project management skills with proven ability to implement change, engaging others in the organization as necessary. Expected from you is a high ability and drive in creating innovative practical solutions, as well as contributing in creative discussions regarding possible solutions in the component or product development project teams.You communicate effortlessly in English, both verbally and written. Similar knowledge in Swedish is an advantage.As a person, you are open and curious with an innovative mind. You can organize and take responsibility for delivering upon set goals. You are a true problem solver and you always have the business and the customer in focus. You show openness, willpower, drive and you enjoy working in a fast pace environment, focused on results.The world faces growing populations, booming urbanization and rapid climate change. At Danfoss, we engineer ready-to-use solutions to these challenges. We build energy-efficient solutions that reduce food loss and make cities cleaner - using digital technology to make systems smarter and more connected - and we engineer innovative new ways to save energy and transition to clean energy for the good of our climate.Join DanfossDanfoss gives you unique opportunities to put your skills to good use, make an impact and shape an exciting career. We encourage employees to take charge, do extraordinary things and run the business like it was their own. Danfoss is respected around the world for its innovative, high-quality technologies and solutions. You will learn a lot by working with the experts who develop them. Join Danfoss to be part of a world-class team of over 27,000 people in 56 countries that engineer tomorrow and build a better future.We look forward to receiving your application in English not later than May 9th 2021. Please note that we will handle applications on a continuous basis, so do not hesitate to apply as soon as possible. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Emma Hördegård, Recruitment Consultant at OnePartnerGroup, tel. +46-470-32 38 39.2021-04-14Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-09OnePartnerGroup Sydost AB5692548