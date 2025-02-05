Senior Software Engineer - Worldline/Samport
2025-02-05
This is Worldline
Worldline helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey - quickly, simply, and securely. We are the innovators at the heart of the payments technology industry, shaping how the world pays and gets paid. Our technology powers the growth of millions of businesses across 5 continents. And just as we help our customers accelerate their business, we are committed to helping our people accelerate their careers. Together, we shape the evolution.
The Opportunity
Take the chance and join our journey as we expand to more European markets with our payment products. Become part of an agile and project-driven development team, a senior team that always strives to deliver better and more modern products and services to our customers. We are looking for several senior .NET developers with DevOps mindset who can contribute with broad knowledge and experience in a positive and helpful way. Team players, who is ready to help where needed.
Day-to-Day Responsibilities
Development and maintenance of our Payment Gateway, the heart of the payment flow that processes payments from our card terminals to the customer's bank securely in accordance with industry regulations
Development of related services such as; APIs, web-based support- and customer-portals, reporting systems, etc
Integrations towards internal and external services, such as banks, invoice services
Possibility to work with 'Infrastructure as code' in Worldline private cloud environments
Technical ownership of all our systems in true DevOps spirit where we are responsible for all parts of the development lifecycle such as requirements, platform expansion, architecture, technology selection, development, testing, CI/CD and operation
Who Are We Looking For
We look for big thinkers. People who can drive positive change, step up and show what's next - people with passion, can-do attitude and a hunger to learn and grow. In practice this means:
You are passionate about learning new things and staying up-to-date in modern development frameworks and methodologies
You believe in communication and collaboration, and are a true team player with a positive, humble attitude
You are responsive and happy to share your expertise with others
You want to design and develop scalable and reliable systems in a Micro service architecture where containerization is likely to be the next step
You think our existing technologies are interesting to work with such as: C#, .NET Framework, ASP.NET, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, RabbitMQ, Logstash, Elasticsearch, Grafana, Prometheus, Docker, Swagger, Vue.js, Git, Octopus Deploy, Terraform, Puppet and more
You need to bring
At least 5 years of experience in designing and building scalable systems with high availability in production environment
Solid experience in development in C# .NET / Core / Framework
Solid experience in database design for large data volumes
Experience in testautomation
Experience with automation tools for infrastructure / cloud
Experience in CI / CD
Experience in various web technologies
You are fluent in English, both spoken and written
Perks & Benefits
A flexible hybrid model where you have good opportunities to work both on site and remotely
Flexible working hours, with freedom under responsibility as the keyword
A modern and spacious office in central Halmstad/Stockholm
Pension plan
Health care allowance
Health check - every 2:nd year
Private Health Care Insurance (EuroAccident)
Parental pay and 12 months pension during parental leave
Benefit portal with many great offers, plus more
Shape the evolution
We are pushing towards the next frontiers of payments technology, and we look for big thinkers to join our journey. People with passion, can-do attitude and a hunger to learn and grow. Here you'll work with ambitious colleagues from around the world, take on unique challenges as a team, and make a real impact on the society. And with our empowering culture, strong technology and extensive training opportunities, we help you accelerate your career. Wherever you decide to go. Join our global team of over 18,000 innovators across 40+ countries, and shape a tomorrow that is yours to own.
