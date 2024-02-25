Senior Software Engineer - web
2024-02-25
Would you like to take part in transforming healthcare? Qbtech is the global market leader in professional ADHD tests, providing tests that are both CE marked and FDA cleared for use as an aid in the assessment and treatment evaluation of ADHD for people age 6-60. Our vision is to transform healthcare by providing a complete system of leading objective tests, products and services that empowers clinical and financial decision-makers to improve outcomes and support patients to better understand their symptoms and treatment.
Qbtech is present in 14 countries with offices in Stockholm, London and Houston. Over the next years, Qbtech will make significant investments into new products, technologies and people to further strengthen their services and product offerings with the aim of building an ecosystem with solutions for providers, clinicians and patients.
About the role
A Senior Software Engineer (web) works in our product engineering team with Javascript web app development.
The main focus of the work is coding (development) but a Senior Software Engineer works with the entire software delivery lifecycle (see duties and responsibilities below).
Essential Duties and responsibilities
1. Contribute to, define and document new product features & technical requirements. Develop code that delivers the functionality based on requirements and mitigations.
2. Bug fixing and Code reviews for peers
4. Maintain and improve legacy code
5. App provisioning (software deployment, CICD pipeline management, etc.)
6. Provide technical expertise to support problem-solving and troubleshooting.
What would be great in addition:
While you will always have the option to be very hands on with the code, this role presents a big opportunity to take responsibility in a Tech Lead role, driving technical discussions as well as being responsible for estimations and project planning. We believe that you have the ability and interest in being responsible and be a key player in our development team.
Who are you?
• Extensive development skills with Javascript and related web technologies (CSS, markup/HTML)
• Deep knowledge of the ReactJS framework
• Deep knowledge about some relevant 3rd party libraries such as Redux, React router, SASS etc.
• Experience of working with service integrations using REST or GraphQL as protocol
• Experience from working with Agile development methodologies
• Someone who can contribute actively with hands-on development
• Someone who can clearly articulate architectural changes and work seamlessly with different stakeholders.
• Strong problem-solving mentality
• Strong collaboration and communication skills
• Excellent written and verbal skills
We are looking for someone who has
• Bachelor's of Master's Degree in Software Engineering or Relevant Field
• Fluent in English
• At least 8 years documented experience
• Extensive hands-on experience and knowledge of development, both from an architectural perspective and hands-on development
Beneficial Skills/Bonus
• Leadership experience: Whether as a Tech Lead or a Senior Software Engineer leading development projects, your ability to guide and inspire a team as well as not being afraid to be accountable is key.
• Collaborative spirit: Your role will involve close collaboration with different teams. We need someone who can clearly articulate architectural changes and work seamlessly with different stakeholders.
Job Type
Full time. Based in Stockholm Office
What can Qbtech offer you?
At Qbtech you will have the opportunity to work with something meaningful that helps people understand ADHD while transforming healthcare. You will work in an international environment together with some of the leading experts in the world. You will lead the development of best in class as well as first in class products and services - globally. There are plenty of opportunities to learn and grow and to expand into other technologies within the company. Qbtech also offers education and certifications in fields that are relevant to the technology used within the company.
