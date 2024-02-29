Senior Software Engineer - Transactions
Tink AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-02-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tink AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
, Linköping
, Kalmar
eller i hela Sverige
Tink was founded in 2012, and a decade later became part of Visa in 2022. Tink was created with the aim of changing the banking industry for the better. We have built Europe's most robust open banking platform - with the broadest, deepest connectivity and powerful services that create value out of the financial data. We offer the tools that allow anyone - from big banks and fintechs to startups - to build the future of financial services across Europe.
Tink is building an open banking platform that enables banks, fintechs and startups to develop data-driven financial services. Through one API, Tink allows customers to access aggregated financial data, initiate payments, enrich transactions and build personal finance management tools. Tink connects to more than 3,400 banks that reach over 250 million bank customers across Europe. Our solutions (https://tink.com/products/)
are ready-to-go products, each developed to solve specific problems and bring value to both businesses and their customers.
We are looking for a Senior Software Engineer to join our Transactions team. The team is processing transactions and building APIs to serve the transactions, to clients and to internal teams. As a Senior Software Engineer at Tink, you will be part of driving the change in how everyone perceives banking and financial services for the better. We are looking for people who want to have an impact. In your team, at Tink, in the industry.
Engineering at Tink is also an inspirational group, where knowledge sharing and learning from each other is part of the culture to encourage everyone to develop and progress themselves.
What you will do
Work with Tink's technologies which is mainly Java, AWS, Kubernetes, Docker, Kafka, SQL, Cassandra, Datadog and much more.
Drive our reliable, scalable and highly distributed open banking products to different markets using your technical expertise.
Innovate around new features and measure how these features perform, being instrumental in bringing the product vision to life.
Collaborate and build high-quality products by following best engineering practices.
What we offer you
Tink offers you a dynamic work environment where you can grow and develop your skills, with opportunities for career advancement. You will have the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions. This together with a team of experienced professionals who are passionate about creating products that make a difference.
Through our yearly salary review we make sure to keep Tinkers' salaries adjusted to market trends and inflation. Our employees don't need to change jobs in order to get a fair salary increase. Together with your manager you will create personal development plans and review twice a year so that everyone has a chance to discuss their opportunities, growth and potential.
What we're looking for
We are looking for a Senior Software Engineer with experience of building innovative and scalable products. You are a true team player who understands the trade-offs of speed vs quality on technical decisions and looks at problems from different angles. You also invest time in your own, and the team's development to build up your overall knowledge.
We would like you to have
Several years of experience building modern software.
Proven experience working with Java technologies.
Experience working in different databases handling large data volumes.
Experience with a fast-paced environment that is product centric.
Experience in managing and optimizing high-traffic systems.
Experience working with agile methodologies and understand the value of tracking engineering key metrics.
Who we are at Tink
We are a company of developers and engineers - it's in our DNA to imagine, build and iterate. We were founded with a vision of transforming an industry that lacked competition and momentum. And we have built a company of passionate over-achievers who all believe there is always a better way of doing things.
People from all over Europe - and the world - have joined us on our mission to build the biggest and best open banking platform in Europe.
We're looking forward to your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tink AB
(org.nr 556898-2192), https://tink.com/ Arbetsplats
Tink Kontakt
Elinor Nee elinor.nee@tink.com Jobbnummer
8507398