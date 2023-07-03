Senior Software Engineer - ReactJS
Join us at Volvo Group Digital & IT to reveal your IT talent!
You will be very warmly welcome in a great & passionate team spread around the globe.
The Digital Product Factory team cannot wait to welcome their Software Engineer to support digital transformation for Volvo Construction Equipment. The mission of the awesome employee is to contribute to implementing new solutions as part of Digital Product Factory.
The overall objective behind the initiative is to increase revenue from digital services by building & launching a multitude of services via a digital service platform.
Your mission
Be a Senior React JS Developer in Digital Product Factory team
Be a driver for planning, developing and implementing user interface
Work with designers and software engineers to develop modern & intuitive user interfaces, with a high focus on great user experience
Be a mentor for other developers
Must have
Practical Experience and Knowledge of React JS
Experience in Javascript and NodeJS (building API and scripts in NodeJS env), its quirks and workarounds
Knowledge of Progressive Web App principles.
Working experience in HTML5, CSS3 and responsive web design
Browser testing, troubleshooting and debugging
Hands on experience in code repository/CI CD including Github actions, Azure devops pipelines, Gitlab and other
In depth understanding of the entire web development process(design, development nd deployment)
Focus on continuous code improvements to optimize performance and optimize solution for maximum speed
Collaborate with Backend Developers and web designers to improve usability
Ability to understand business requirements and to translate them into technical solutions
Nice to have
Secure High quality graphic standards and brand consistency
self motivated working independently and as part of team
Experience in SCRUM methodology
Excellent communication skills and self reliance
Customer oriented
Proactive Problem Solver
Who are you
Your transparency, commitment, collaborative attitude and reliability make your colleagues and customers trust you
You have strong communication and interpersonal skills
You take responsibility for your choices in the initiatives you are involved in
You are genuinely interested in co-creation with users
Test & learn is your second nature, as well as a proactive search for efficient & modern solutions with great user experience
You are resilient and are used to living in a changing world
Hyper virtual collaboration has no secret for you
Our offer
Impact on the development of crucial products and services for Volvo Construction Equipment
Active role in the digital transformation of the premium brand on a global scale
Multinational, experienced team
A challenging environment where 2 days never look the same
A high-performing team and a positive atmosphere where mistakes are welcome as part of the learning
Agile mindset, environment and ways of working
Clear career path & extensive development opportunities
If you recognized yourself reading this job description - don't hesitate a minute to apply!
