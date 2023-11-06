Senior Software Engineer - .Net Backend Developer
At Volvo Group Digital & IT, we have a clear ambition to enable value creation at scale for the Volvo Group. With a new product centric operating model and digital technologies, we will produce digital offerings that are profitable, scalable, and differentiated. With Volvo Group Digital & IT, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals, who learn continuously and embrace change to stay ahead. We have a very important role to play in reaching the Volvo Group ambitions for 2030. Do you want to be part of our transformation journey towards becoming the digital capability of the Group? The time is now.
This will be us - your colleagues within Digital Delivery
Digital Delivery is a new function within Volvo Group Digital & IT. It has the ambition to identify and execute on new digital initiatives in tight collaboration with TD/BAs and Group Functions as well as modernize and transform our existing solutions into products and to secure agile ways of working across the whole Digital Delivery function.
Together with our digital talents, we will work on solution design and deliveries to improve business performance and create value at scale for Volvo Group. Included in our mission is to drive an efficient Volvo Group Digital & IT interface and Portfolio Management for the TD/BAs and Group Functions.
We collaborate with other parts of the organization, both in Volvo Group Digital & IT, with TD/BAs and Group Functions. We foster an environment where ideas, thoughts and opinions can be shared. We are team players with clear common ambitions, and we win together.
Your Mission If You Accept It
Write clean, testable, scalable code using .NET programming languages
Ensure the stable runtime delivery of the client/server application.
Take responsibility for backend delivery within one of the Stable Teams
Manage design, system development, and integration development tasks to enhance the application's performance and functionality.
Your experiences
Experience with .NET platform, especially in relation to backend systems.
Understanding of integration technologies and principals (message queuing, REST API etc)
Knowledge and experience in relational databases (MS SQL servers)
Experience in Azure DevOps ang GIT repositories
Knowledge in Unit/integration testing and/or TDD
Nice to have
Knowledge with front-end development languages including Angular, React or another modern JavaScript framework
Knowledge on how to work with S.O.L.I.D principles
Knowledge on security and vulnerabilities
Experience with development in Microsoft Azure or other cloud solutions like AWS
Who are you?
Comfortable working in agile environments
Your transparent, committed, and reliable nature builds trust among colleagues and customers.
You have a strong desire to learn and adapt to new technologies.
Resilient and adaptable, you thrive in a changing world.
Possess excellent design and problem-solving skills.
Proficiency in English is a requirement.
Are we a good match?
In the Volvo Group, we have defined leadership as a set of observable behaviors that leaders exercise to achieve alignment towards our vision 2030, to better execute our strategy and for the Group to continuously renew itself to "Perform and Transform". To reach our vision and deliver on our strong commitments, we need to pair "the will" with "the skill". That is why our leadership principles are behavioral based. The principles Lead with Passion, Perform with Purpose and Transform with Vision are our values in action, and they will strengthen our culture.
To achieve our goals, we collaborate within and across teams. We empower others to grow and create a sense of unity and trust by nurturing open dialogues and collective work. We build a work environment where diversity in expertise, opinion and culture is valued.
