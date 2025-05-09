Senior Software Engineer - Java
2025-05-09
Job Description
WHAT YOU WILL DO:
As a Senior Software Engineer, you will play a central role in shaping the future of the platform by driving technical direction, simplifying complex decisions, and leading by example within a managed service environment. This role is ideal for someone ready to elevate team effectiveness, define clear roadmaps, and challenge the status quo.
You will be part of the Signs in Store (SiS) team within Store Components Area. The SiS team is responsible for delivering a platform to enable price & promotion communication in our stores.
You will:
Lead the technical direction of the SiS application with a forward-thinking, progressive mindset.
Build and communicate clear roadmaps for technical improvements, with defined deliverables and deadlines.
Translate complex technical matters into simple, actionable plans for non-technical stakeholders.
Bring strong ownership and accountability to the application's performance, scalability, and future growth.
Act as a trusted partner and challenger to both the internal team and our managed service consultants.
Promote a culture of continuous improvement, embracing change and innovation to elevate team and product performance.
Help right-size the team by assessing core competencies and aligning resources for maximum efficiency.
Lead with the company's values and leadership principles, creating a strong sense of purpose and clarity within the team.
Participate in and contribute to the wider engineering community, upholding best practices and engineering standards.
Champion secure development practices, proactively identifying and mitigating security risks across the SiS application's architecture, codebase, and operational workflows.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with..
Bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, Engineering, or a related field.
Significant software development experience, including leadership or senior engineering responsibilities.
Proficiency in backend development using Java 17+, Java EE 6+, Jakarta EE 8+, Java Server Faces (JSF), and Spring Boot.
Experience with Hibernate ORM, JPQL, and SQL databases (preferably MS SQL Server).
Familiarity with REST API development and HATEOAS principles.
Frontend development exposure to HTML5, CSS3, ECMAScript 6+, and TypeScript.
Hands-on experience with Microsoft Azure services (e.g., Blob Storage, Service Bus, Event Grid, App Service, Kubernetes, Traffic Manager).
Strong communication and presentation skills with a positive, proactive attitude.
Good to Have:
Knowledge of containerization with Docker and cloud infrastructure tools.
Familiarity with Google Cloud Platform services (Firestore, BigQuery, Crashlytics).
Experience in Android or Kotlin development.
Working knowledge of ReactJS, Red Hat JBoss EAP/Wildfly, and Akamai.
Experience with Azure DevOps and exposure to GitHub Copilot or similar AI tools.
We don't expect candidates to tick every single box - if you bring strong backend expertise and are eager to grow into other areas, we encourage you to apply.
Additional Information
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future. Read more about us here
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
