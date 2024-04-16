Senior Software Engineer - Golang
Sinch Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-04-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sinch Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Kalmar
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Develop, architect and scale the core infrastructure for Sinch Engage, our Multi-channel Connectivity offering. Be part of a multi-functional team that sets its own objectives and goals with responsibility for every stage of product development life cycle from planning and design to implementation, testing, deployment, monitoring and maintenance.
Your work will be focused around building critical front-end and backend systems that make up the core of the product line; The code you write will be consumed by used by many different teams and is a key enabler in the product line. As a Software Engineer, you will write code that has a high impact throughout the organization, and it is paramount that it meets our level of excellence!
Tech stack: Golang, Typescript, Node JS, Kafka, Redis, RabbitMQ, MongoDB, Postgres, Click House, Kubernetes, Google Cloud, React.
In order to contribute to this role, you have:
Experience working across multiple technology stacks using different programming paradigms.
Experience working in a customer-focused environment, ideally within a SaaS or subscription business.
Familiar with IaC / GitOps and related CI/CD toolset.
Experience in the High-Level languages Go and Node. JS.
Expertise in modern front-end frameworks such as React, Vue or Svelte.
Consistent track record working with Typescript in a professional or open-source setting.
Experience making architectural decisions that have high impact.
Fluency in English.
Big Plus!
Experience building analytics solutions using technology like Click House, Timescale DB, or Apache Flink.
Experience with Micro-frontend architectures, web components and the latest Web APIs.
Experience with test automation. We use Cypress.
Solid understanding of Kubernetes and networking
Experience with Kafka streaming
Sinch is a global company composed of people from different countries and cultures. Our benefits adjust regionally to support employees and help them to thrive in every stage of life. We offer valuable benefits and resources, including health and life insurance, a flexible work environment, retirement savings plans, and more.
Our Hiring Process
In Sinch, we are committed to following a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and equal opportunity. Our Talent Acquisition team, together with hiring managers and the rest of the interviewing team, persistently works towards identifying the people that best fit each open job, based on Sinch's hiring needs and candidates' career expectations.
We encourage applications from strong candidates with relevant professional backgrounds for this role. Not all applicants will meet all job requirements exactly! Don't let that stop you from considering Sinch for the next step in your career. We are always open to candidates that could bring new insights and perspectives to Sinch! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-28
E-post: helene.lin@sinch.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sinch Sweden AB
(org.nr 556747-5495), http://www.sinch.com
Lindhagensgatan 112 (visa karta
)
112 51 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8617219