Senior Software Engineer - Functional Programming
2023-08-02
On our path to becoming the world's favorite way to shop, we're assembling an unparalleled global talent network, accelerating individual careers, and disrupting entire industries. We are on a mission to liberate humanity from all the meaningless time spent managing their purchases and finances, so they can do more of what they love. We're in search of global talent eager to embrace our atmosphere and defy their own expectations.
Engineering at Klarna is an inspired, customer-focused community, dedicated to crafting solutions that redefine our industry. Working in small, highly collaborative Agile teams, you and your team will have a clear mission and ownership of an important outcome that supports Klarna and our customers. At Klarna we optimize for quality, flow, and fast feedback, focusing on end-to-end ownership, continuous improvement, testing, monitoring, and experimentation. We aim for teams that are inclusive, helpful, and have a strong sense of ownership for the things they build.
Our engineers make some of the most significant decisions for the company and we are looking for bold, open, and curious developers.
Want to be part of the change? We're expanding several of our engineering teams; teams working on our Core Banking and Servicing platforms, working with Erlang and Scala.
What you'll get to do
Own your services end to end. Decide how best to build, test, deploy and monitor.
Work with large scale, highly available and resilient modern financial systems.
Be an integral part of a team, in addition to its culture and ways of working. Common practices include agile methodologies, pair and mob programming.
Work with automated deployment enabling code release multiple times a day.
Succeed, fail, and learn together with other talented people. We believe in an environment that provides an opportunity for growth and see education as an outcome of failure that gets us closer to the next breakthrough.
Work with modern tools and languages that excite you.
You'll get the chance to work with
Functional programming languages including Erlang, Elixir, Scala and JVM tooling.*
We are also utilising:
Mnesia, and a range of OTP tools.
Kafka, Serverless, PostgreSQL, DynamoDB, LevelDB.
Prometheus, Splunk, Ansible, Terraform, Jenkins, Docker, Kubernetes.
• Previous functional programming experience isn't essential, but you should be open to learning and working with any of these languages as the choices available may change over time.
We also believe in making contributions back to the open source community. You can find some of our work at klarna.github.io.
How to apply: please send us your CV or Linkedin profile in English.
What we offer:
Diversity & Community
With our diversity of skills, perspectives and backgrounds, we can create, innovate, and disrupt like no other. Diversity is part of who we are, and essential to our success.
Ownership & Impact
Here, every voice matters. We're organized into hundreds of small teams, each run like a start-up, focused on their own problem-space.
Trust & Collaboration
Successes and failures are won together at Klarna in a melting pot of teams. Win, lose, and learn, we're on this path together.
If you love what you do, you should love where you do it. We appreciate that everyone's different and has their own preferences of where and how to work. We genuinely believe in the power of regular face-to-face interactions in building close connections with our teams, but we also strongly believe people can work effectively remotely. This means that combining both is the key to success.
At Klarna, You can choose between working from the office, hybrid within your employment country, or even outside of it for up to 20 working days per year. Flex it up!
Challenges & Rewards
We take a very Swedish approach to benefits. Support for parents, health and wellness perks-we've got you covered.
About Klarna
Since 2005 Klarna has been on a mission to revolutionize the retail banking industry. With over 150 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is meeting the changing demands of consumers by saving them time and money while helping them be informed and in control. Over 450,000 global retail partners, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macys, IKEA, Expedia Group, and Nike have integrated Klarna's innovative technology to deliver a seamless shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna has over 6,000 employees and is active in 45 markets. For more information, visit Klarna.com
