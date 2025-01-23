Senior Software Engineer - Axis Cloud Connect Platform
2025-01-23
Are you a senior Software Developer who is passionate to develop an open hybrid cloud platform to enable new opportunities and innovations? Now you have the opportunity to work with highly skilled colleagues at a world leading company. Apply now!
Your future team
The team develops Axis Cloud Connect, that enables secure and robust managed services, such as system and device management, flexible and efficient video and data delivery, etc. A number of Axis internal solutions and selected partner solutions are powered by Axis Cloud Connect. As an open hybrid cloud platform, it will bring new opportunities in security, safety, operational efficiency and business intelligence to our eco system. The team contains about 16 skilled and motivated engineers with great diversity and good team spirit.
Your role
As a Senior Software Developer, you will work in an agile team to develop the edge platform (the device to cloud agent), or a number of cloud services. Your main tasks will be:
* Understand use cases and capabilities Axis Cloud Connect provides, and design and develop the platform to support Axis Cloud Connect use cases.
* Go will be the main programming language.
Who you are?
We think that you are a Software Developer with 10+ years of experience. You have experience in contributing to complex projects and feel comfortable working with all steps, from design to implementation, to difficult troubleshooting. You take responsibility for your own tasks, at the same time you are open to share and collaborate with others. You are curious to understand the big picture and recognize the importance of networking with others inside and outside Axis.
Additionally, we prefer that you have the following background and skills:
* Bachelor or Master of Engineering in Computer Science or equivalent.
* An agile mindset and understanding of DevOps.
* Cloud experience, including AWS, managed kubernetes clusters, cloud networking, security and monitoring, DNS, API, Cloud Infrastructure as Code, etc.
* Knowledge and experience with design and architectural choices, with the ability to choose the correct cloud service and setup for specific scenario/use-case.
* Familiar with Go and Python.
* Experience with various SW Technologies and tools such as SQLite, GraphQL, GIT as well as working in Linux development environment.
* Bonus points for experience with Cyber Security.
What Axis have to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
