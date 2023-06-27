Senior Software Development Engineer in Test
About us @Symphony
We've spent the last 9 years building the financial markets largest, most trusted communication network. Over 500 market participants across the buy-side, sell-side, securities servicing, and beyond. Over half a million users from trading desks to operations and custody teams interacting securely and in real-time on Symphony.
But that was only chapter one. We're now using our technology foundation to accelerate far beyond secure collaboration to become the standard connective layer that enables more efficient and automated workflows across the industry to bring the future to financial markets.
The opportunity and our ambition are huge . But we need passionate, dedicated individuals to get there. At Symphony we work hard and fast. Our unique blend of technology and financial services makes it an environment you won't get elsewhere.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
You will be responsible for ensuring our products meet the highest standards of quality across all platforms. You will design test procedures as well as author test plans and test cases to test Web application developed with angular, PHP and integrated with Rest API's and client server application built with C#, node.js and WebRTC communication protocols. This role requires someone who enjoys manual testing, has some hands-on testing experience, and can deliver quality results. This is a fast-paced environment that seeks creative perfectionists with a passion for quality work.
RESPONSIBILITIES
• Gather requirements, build detailed test cases and test plan to support complete coverage.
• Draft quality assurance plans, policies, procedures and implement best quality standards/practice.
• Test Web application developed with angular, PHP & integrated with WebRTC based application.
• Test backend platform and API Rest calls using postman, java script and UNIX command line.
• Document and update test cases in Zyphr and report bugs using Jira.
• Ability to use source control tools including svn, git and bit bucket.
• Ability to identify the bug details using third party tools including developer debug tools.
• Complete hands-on testing for functional, integration, regression, acceptance, and usability testing.
• Understanding of testing environments and software development life cycle
• Responsible to maintain and upgrade test cases as new features are built.
• Work in an agile environment, delivering quality products every sprint.
• Prepare reports to communicate outcomes of quality activities.
• Investigate customer complaints and non-conformance issues.
• Support post production release checks and ensure final product quality.
• Understanding of defect life cycle
• Maintain industry and company's compliance and security policies.
THE RIGHT BACKGROUND
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or similar
• Have knowledge of object-oriented programming.
• Have done projects involving basic programming languages.
• Highly desirable candidate with experience programming in Python.
• Highly desirable candidate with experience testing against a relational database.
• Highly desirable candidate with experience using Git.
• Manual testing experience.
• Strong attention to detail.
What you get in return
Competitive Salary
A bonus plan
Regional specific competitive benefits (vary based on location)
Build your own Benefits (BYOB) perk
Many other fun and exciting benefits and activities!
Symphony commitment to diversity and inclusion
We are an equal opportunity employer and we value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
