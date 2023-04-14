Senior Software Developer within Healthcare
Cambio Healthcare Systems AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-04-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cambio Healthcare Systems AB i Stockholm
, Linköping
, Motala
, Lidköping
, Kalmar
eller i hela Sverige
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions supports health care professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish healthcare. We are growing continuously and now have about 800 employees in several countries.
The position
Are you a passionate Senior Software Developer with a deep understanding of Java/Kotlin, experience in working with agile methodologies, and a good understanding of service-oriented architectures? Do you have a track record of delivering high-quality software solutions? If so, we want you to join our new development team within the e-health domain!
As a Senior Software Developer, you will be one of the first members of our new team, providing you with a unique opportunity to fundamentally influence both the product and the team from the very beginning. You will be responsible for creating a new open platform serving the future of e-health, working with a highly skilled team of professionals in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.
Responsibilities
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop, test, and release high-quality software
• Build scalable and reliable service-oriented architectures that meet business requirements
• Participate in code reviews, design discussions, and provide technical expertise to the team
• Continuously improve the software development process and adhere to best practices
• Work closely with product management to understand customer needs and translate them into product features
Requirements
• 5+ years of experience in software development
• Deep knowledge of Java/Kotlin programming languages
• Experience working with agile methodologies such as Scrum or Kanban
• Strong understanding of service-oriented architectures and microservices
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
• A great teamplayer
• Passion for all stages of software development
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science or related field
It's a bonus if you have experience within the healthcare domain!
What we offer
• The opportunity to fundamentally influence both the product and the team from the very beginning
• A chance to work with cutting-edge technology that will shape the future of e-health
• Competitive salary package and flexible working hours
• Fun and inclusive work environment
Place of employment: Linköping/ Stockholm
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work in Sweden. We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Read more about us here!
Are you interested in Cambio but you don't feel that this position is the perfect match? Check out our other open positions at the career site here! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cambio Healthcare Systems AB
(org.nr 556487-3585), https://www.cambio.se/ Arbetsplats
Cambio Jobbnummer
7662233