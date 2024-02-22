Senior Software Developer within automotive
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-02-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungälv
, Kungsbacka
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige
We are on the lookout for skilled DevOps engineers with a passion for shaping the future of automotive software integration. You will play a crucial role in enabling the seamless software flow and ensuring quality. Apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a DevOps team member, you will develop an automated process for building and testing software which is constructed with model-based design and C/C++ code. Our client use Zuul together with Git and Gerrit as the basis of their CI tool chain. This automated process will handle all the required steps for creating and delivering a binary file ready to be downloaded to the cars.
You will be a part of a team responsible for deciding the future of the Software production flow with its CI/CD system to support hundreds of developers.
You are offered
• Joining a team, consisting of experienced colleagues
• Work at a prestigious company
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Develop and maintain an automated process to assure software quality
• Maintain and update current scripts/tools to support an evolving software
• Evaluate and develop new tools to support developers
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Master of Science in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or equivalent
• Expertise working with C/C++ and Python
• Experience working with continuous integration tools
• Understanding of software development workflow and processes
• Fluent in English, spoken and written
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative
• Self-sufficient
• Unpretentious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15102323". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8488052