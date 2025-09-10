Senior Software Developer to Verisure
2025-09-10
This recruitment is conducted by Forefront Amplify on behalf of Verisure.
Verisure is a global leader in professionally monitored security solutions, protecting over five million customers across 17 countries. We combine the drive of a startup with the scale of a global company - fast-paced, high-performing, and deeply value-driven. Now we're looking for a Senior Developer to join one of our business-facing tech teams in Sweden. Want to build solutions that truly make a difference?
The Role
As a senior developer, you'll be a key contributor in a full-stack team with a backend focus. You'll take ownership throughout the development lifecycle - from refining requirements and designing solutions, to implementation and delivery. You'll also act as a senior team member, helping others grow and working together to tackle day-to-day challenges.
You'll be responsible for:
Designing and developing robust, scalable backend solutions
Improving code performance, structure, and reliability
Supporting requirement analysis, testing, and documentation
Collaborating with stakeholders across tech and business
Contributing to DevOps initiatives and improving CI/CD pipelines
Our Tech Environment
You'll work in a varied and exciting technical landscape - from data-driven systems and SQL to microservices and integrations.
We're looking for experience with:
Java / Spring Boot (advanced level)
Database design and T-SQL
Microservices and Docker
CI/CD tools such as ArgoCD and Ansible
Linux and Windows environments
Node.js and Windows client development
About Verisure
Verisure offers industry-leading security solutions that protect homes and save lives. Our unique business model integrates product development, installation, service, and 24/7 professional monitoring - all under one roof. That means fast decisions, real impact, and plenty of opportunities for tech talent to thrive. Today, we're over 25,000 colleagues across Europe and South America - and growing rapidly.
The Process
Forefront Amplify is leading this recruitment process in close collaboration with Verisure. The role will start as a consultancy assignment through Forefront Amplify, with a clear goal of transitioning into direct employment with Verisure after six months.
We work closely with Verisure and strive to build diverse, high-performing teams. If this sounds like your kind of challenge - we'd love to hear from you!
