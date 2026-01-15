Senior Software Developer (Java)
2026-01-15
Role overview
Do you want to shape how AI systems are built, not just how they are used?
We are looking for a Senior Backend Developer (Java) to take a leading role in building the technical foundations that enable AI agents to operate across Tradedoubler. This is a highly autonomous role focused on designing the platforms, execution environments, and architectural building blocks that allow intelligent systems to be safe, scalable, and increasingly autonomous.
Rather than working from tightly scoped tickets, you will operate as a technical and systems thinker, identifying what capabilities need to exist for AI agents to work effectively in real-world systems. Your work will enable many different teams across the business to build AI solutions on top of shared, well-designed foundations.
Working within the AI Centre of Excellence, you will help turn ambitious AI ideas into robust, production-ready systems. This role sits at the intersection of backend engineering, data, and AI-enabled platforms, and offers the opportunity to influence how Tradedoubler evolves into an AI-first organisation
Main Responsibilities
Design and build core backend platforms that enable AI agents to interact safely and effectively with data, services, and business systems.
Define and implement foundational capabilities that support advanced agent behaviour, such as planning, experimentation, validation, and controlled execution.
Create systems that allow AI agents to reason about complex tasks, manage context over time, and operate beyond simple request-response interactions.
Build mechanisms that support safe iteration and learning, allowing agents to test actions and outcomes before making impactful changes.
Work closely with AI engineers, data engineers, and domain experts to translate real business needs into general-purpose, reusable platform capabilities.
Balance big-picture architectural thinking with hands-on implementation, ensuring ideas become reliable, scalable systems.
Continuously explore and apply emerging patterns in AI-enabled systems, keeping Tradedoubler at the forefront of practical AI adoption.
YOUR PROFILE
How you'll be successful in this role
You are trusted to define problems as well as solve them.
You think in terms of systems, constraints, and long-term evolution, not just individual features.
You are comfortable navigating ambiguity and turning it into clear, pragmatic technical solutions.
You enjoy enabling others - building platforms and abstractions that multiply the impact of teams across an organisation
Professional requirements
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or a related field.
4-8 years of professional experience developing backend systems in Java.
Strong experience designing and building distributed, scalable, and high-throughput systems.
Solid understanding of data structures, algorithms, and system design, and how to apply them pragmatically.
Experience running and operating software in Linux environments.
Strong focus on code quality, maintainability, and automated testing.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
It's beneficial if you have experience with
High-transactional systems (e.g. finance, ad-tech, gaming, betting, or similar domains).
Event-driven architectures, streaming platforms, or real-time data processing.
APIs and service integration patterns used to connect multiple consumers (including AI agents) to shared data sources.
Cloud platforms such as AWS or GCP.
Containerization and orchestration, especially Docker and Kubernetes.
Exposure to AI/ML platforms, LLM-based systems, or agent-based architectures (hands-on experience not required, but strong interest is important).
Working closely with data teams (data engineers, ML engineers, analytics).
Why work at Tradedoubler?
Tradedoubler is an international performance marketing partner, creating smarter results for its clients and partners through traffic, technology, and expertise. We help our clients grow their online sales and find new customers for their businesses and we help an expanding network of online publishers monetise their websites.
Working at Tradedoubler is stimulating, challenging and fun. We pride ourselves in offering an environment where everyone can contribute and make a difference to the success of our business. Our employees come from all over the world, producing a culturally diverse environment where creativity, communication and idea sharing are highly valued.
We recognise that our employees are the key to our success and with this in mind we offer competitive salaries and benefits as well as the opportunity for every employee to grow with us.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tradedoubler AB
(org.nr 556575-7423), https://www.tradedoubler.com/
Centralplan 15
111 20 STOCKHOLM
9687046