Senior Software Developer Digital Power, Powerbox (prbx)
2024-05-16
Are you ready to take your next step in your career? Then maybe this job that is a recruitment is something for you!Job description
You will work in close cooperation with other power designers and interact with disciplines across the Cosel Group, such as HW design, system design, mechanical design, product management, and production management. Co-operation with global and other design centers in Sweden, Europe, and Japan is part of the daily work. To support technology and research interaction, Cosel Group also has Japanese power designers in Europe to bridge the technology exchange between group resources in Europe and Japan.
Responsibility and tasks
The main responsibilities of the Senior Software Developer are to drive the European development of digital power platforms and related testing tools. The digital power platform covers everything from embedded software for power switching to the GUI. Programming is mainly in C, and C++, and test tools are programmed in C, C++, and LabVIEW.
Qualifications
You take the initiative and are willing to adopt new methods and techniques. You work well independently, but you are also a team player with excellent communication skills. You have several years of working experience in electronic design and development of power converters and have gained extensive knowledge.
You have:
• A Bachelor or Master of Science
• Good knowledge of working with software design according to defined project management procedures and agile methods
• Experience in programming in C, C++
• Experience as lead designer in Software
• Experience in power electronics and power supply designs
• Extensive experience in developing embedded software for digital power converters
• Experience in Hardware design
• Communication protocols (TCP/IP, SMBus, PMBus)
• Good cooperation & communication skills
• Fluent in English
• EU citizenship (required) and a Swedish work permit
The little plus
• Experience in working with UNIX/Linux
Personality
You have an analytical approach, a strong drive for results, and a customer focus. You have good communication and cooperation skills and the ability to take the initiative and adapt to new methods and techniques. Most of all you have an inquisitive mind, and a thirst for knowledge.
About the Company
Founded in 1974 and part of the Japanese Group COSEL, with headquarters in Sweden and operations in 15 countries across four continents, Powerbox (PRBX) serves customers all around the globe. The company designs and markets premium quality power conversion systems for demanding applications. We are growing our R&D department in Stockholm and investing in new and innovative technologies designed to reduce energy consumption and enhance the power conversion efficiency of our current and future power solutions.
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position are answered on weekdays 09.00-10.00 (UTC+1, Swedish time), +46 10 207 43 20.
