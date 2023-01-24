Senior Software Developer Core System Application Integration
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-01-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Our R&D
At Core System Application Integration we are a tight agile team, building test environments for new platforms and programs. We design hardware rigs and are working with software and electronic domain integration striving to maximize the test-value. Our rigs are part of our Continuous integration (CI) and provide feedback of the electrical system to enable high quality and robustness. We improve quality by enabling automated integration and visualize status of the system-under-test.
We are now looking for people to strengthen our team within the field of test environment development with the task to create, write, run and analyze automated tests for a new developed Platform within Software & Electronic Platform organization.
What you 'll do
As a Software Developer in this team, you will especially work with further development of our test activities to enable test automation and Continuous Integration (CI). In this team, you will work with the entire process from design of test infrastructure to analyze test results when the HIL rigs are up and running in the CI environment. We develop tool chains for test automation as well as develop test cases to verify the SW in Python, Robot Framework or CAPL. We work on continuous improvements regarding test automation and fault tracing of both hardware and Software.
As a software developer of our HIL rigs, you will gain a broad understanding of Volvo Cars vehicle systems and electrical functions.
Do you fit the profile?
We believe that you have several years of experience in test development and test automation and can take an active role with test activities in our rigs. You enjoy the possibility to influence, and you love to be part of a team where we take own initiatives and take pride in your own and the team's deliveries. We expect that you are proficient in Python programming and preferably experienced working with Robot Frameworks, CANalyzer, CANoe and CAPL.
We believe you enjoy great teamwork, are proactive, creative, driven, and willing to share knowledge and take responsibility. Also, you enjoy solving problems together with your team. You possess at least Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or equivalent.
Qualifications
• Experience from automotive testing and fault tracing
• Experience of testing in CI context
• Proficient with Python programming, Robot Framework or CAPL
• Experience working in a large-scaled software company
Meritorious
• Experience of working with version- and revision control systems e.g. Git
• Knowledge of Jenkins or similar automation tool
• Worked with HIL rigs and automated test systems in Vector rigs
• Experience from working with Agile development process, e.g. Scrum
• ISTQB certification, or equivalent knowledge.
• Linux systems Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "64000-41299533". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Lisa Mellor 31590000 Jobbnummer
7373340