Senior Software Developer and Team Leader to ABB Marine & Ports

Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
Join Our Team in Västerås as a Senior Software Developer and Team Leader for Marine and Ports Innovation!
Are you ready to revolutionize the world of container crane automation? At ABB, we are at the forefront of transforming how shipping companies handle containers, providing reliable, swift, and cost-efficient solutions. As a key player in the industry, our Ports division specializes in cutting-edge automation and information systems for motion control across various container cranes, making us the global leader in crane systems.
What You'll Be Doing
As a Senior Software Developer and Team Leader, you will play a crucial role in our dynamic R&D teams, actively shaping the entire product development life cycle - from concept to delivery. Your primary focus will be on designing and implementing innovative software solutions to enhance crane automation.
Your responsibilities
Lead a Development Team: Plan and organize the daily work for agile development team.
Lead Innovative Software Products: Take charge of one of our flagship software products, driving its evolution and success.
Collaborate Effectively: Work closely with stakeholders to ensure alignment and create impactful solutions.
Team Player: Contribute your expertise as an integral part of our collaborative software development team.
End-to-End Involvement: Participate in every stage of the product development life cycle - from requirement gathering to implementation and testing.
Core Values: Embrace and uphold ABB's core values of safety and integrity, demonstrating responsibility for your actions while fostering a caring environment for colleagues and the business.
Your background
You have a bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science or equivalent.
Minimum 5 years of software development as a team leader and or product owner.
Technologies that you need to be familiar with: Java, Linux, Microsoft Azure DevOps, Containers, Kubernetes.
Experience from crane automation and technical lead are meritorious.
As a person you are driven with an outward personality with strong customer focus and team cooperation.
You are highly self-driven, have a positive attitude to new ideas.
You have a desire to learn new things and deepen your knowledge.
Since you will work in a global company, you need to master English in both speech and writing, Swedish language skills are meriting.
More about us
Join a company that is actively shaping the future of global port automation. As a Senior Software Developer and Product Owner, you'll be at the forefront of innovation, working from our vibrant office in Västerås.
If you are passionate about cutting-edge technology, thrive in a collaborative environment, and are ready to make a significant impact in the world of crane automation, we invite you to be a part of our dynamic team.
Apply now and be a driving force in the evolution of marine and port automation!
Recruiting Manager Anders Jonsson, +46 724 64 47 45, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85.
