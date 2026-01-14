Senior Software developer
Company Description
Job Description
About the Role
At AFRY, we combine engineering expertise with sustainability and digitalization to create solutions for future generations. We are now looking for a Senior Software Developer who wants to be part of developing advanced technical solutions together with our customers and colleagues.
In this role, you will contribute to and drive key development initiatives in projects where quality, collaboration, and modern development practices are central. You will work in cross-functional teams in technically challenging environments, with a strong focus on integration, automation, and continuous improvement.
Your Responsibilities:
Contribute to and drive software development in complex technical environments
Develop and maintain C++ solutions with high quality and performance
Work with Linux and Yocto environments, including kernel builds when needed
Develop and maintain build systems, shell scripts, and Makefiles
Contribute to cloud-based solutions using Docker, Kubernetes, and microservices
Collaborate closely with colleagues and customers in Agile teams
Perform code reviews and support high standards in software quality
Qualifications
Who are you?
We believe you are a collaborative and curious developer who enjoys solving complex problems and sharing knowledge with others. You take responsibility for your work, support your colleagues, and contribute to a positive team culture.
Required Qualifications
At least 6 years of experience in software development
Minimum 3+ years of hands-on experience with C++
Strong knowledge of Linux and Yocto, preferably including kernel building
Experience with shell scripting (bash) and Makefile creation
Experience with cloud technologies such as Docker, Kubernetes, and microservices
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Electronics Engineering, or related field
Experience working in Agile development environments
Nice to Have
Experience with CI/CD tools such as Git, Gerrit, and Jenkins
Knowledge of additional languages such as Python or React
Experience from embedded systems development, preferably within telecom or similar industries
Interest in improving development processes and technical solutions
Additional Information
Application process: Please submit your application no later than February the 8th.
Questions regarding this position: Maja Lindqvist, Talent Acquisition Partnermaja.lindqvist@afry.com
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Ersättning
