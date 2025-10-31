Senior Software Developer
We are now looking for an experienced and motivated Senior Software Developer who wants to help shape the future of automotive software systems.
About the role
As a Senior Software Developer, you will be part of a team responsible for developing embedded software in close collaboration with both suppliers and external partners. You will be involved throughout the entire process - from implementation and verification to delivery of complete systems for production.
You will contribute to developing the next generation of control units as well as maintaining current products in production. The role also includes planning test activities, managing equipment needs, and taking part in defining the software architecture and implementation strategy - from configuration to final delivery.
You will support the team in identifying and implementing enablers, provide technical guidance, and help foster a culture of quality and continuous improvement. Using your technical expertise, you will ensure that the software stack is developed, integrated, and tested efficiently and sustainably.
The work is carried out in close collaboration with various areas of expertise, both internally and externally, providing excellent opportunities for professional growth and broadening your technical knowledge.
Who you are
You are a curious, positive, and self-driven individual with a strong passion for technology and collaboration. You have extensive experience in embedded software development and enjoy working in teams where you can contribute both strategically and hands-on.
You have strong communication skills and easily build trust and relationships across different stakeholders. You take a structured approach to your work and thrive in an environment where quality, responsibility, and innovation are key values.
Requirements:
Master's degree (MSc) in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or equivalent field
At least 10 years of experience as a software developer, preferably within embedded systems
Strong ability to plan, lead, and execute software development activities
Deep understanding of software architecture, integration, and testing
Experience in the following areas are required
AUTOSAR
Automotive software stack development
Embedded software development
Configuration management and version control
Software release and delivery processes
Programming in Python
Communication protocols such as CAN and Automotive Ethernet
Hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) systems and real-time simulation
Continuous Integration, Verification, and Development
