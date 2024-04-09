Senior Software Developer
2024-04-09
Verisure is seeking a Senior Software Developer with focus on Java. Working with us you focus on a safer and more secure world.
In our IT organization located in Linköping we are about fifty employees, and we belong to an overall IT organization with more than over 600 people. In Linköping there are four delivery teams, each responsible for their own assignments and working together with the rest of the organization to achieve the set-up goals.
You get to work in an international environment characterized by creativity and productivity together with colleagues that diligently share knowledge among themselves.
About the job
In this role you will design, develop, deliver and maintain service-based solutions that support our business in alarm handling and increase the scalability of the core business system.
You will write, analyze, review and rewrite programs to modify existing software, allowing it to adapt to new hardware or to improve its performance.
Part of the job is to analyze user needs and software requirements to determine feasibility of design. We expect you to solve complex problems receiving minimal guidance and bring new perspective on existing solutions.
About you
You are a team player who likes to contribute with your knowledge, as well as taking part of the team's knowledge. At the same time as you are happy to collaborate in teams, you can work independently, with the ability to investigate and evaluate technology. You are structured, humble, and a great communicator.
Your core competencies are within backend development:
* Java
* Spring boot
* T-SQL (SAP ASE or MSSQL)
* Microservices
* Kubernetes
* Message Bus (RabbitMQ)
* NoSQL (Cassandra)
* Docker
It is an advantage if you have experience within some of the following areas: Scalability, Security, Agile way of working, Availability, Performance, Multisite data centers, Sustainable and long-term solutions. The team is also working with AWS, Flink and Delphi why experience within these areas/frameworks are nice to have.
We believe that we make a difference every day. To do that, we need committed and engaged employees. Our people are accountable for delivering world-class service and they are passionate about making the world a safer and more secure place. We are building a high-performance organization through investing in our people, we offer a great opportunity to personal development with an environment characterized by humbleness and knowledge sharing.
We pride ourselves in having a great work-life balance, and we look forward to receiving your application!
About Verisure
Verisure is the leading European provider of professionally monitored security systems with 24/7 response services. We protect more than 5 million families and small businesses across 17 countries in Europe and Latin America. And our mission is to provide our customers peace of mind by protecting what matters most to them.
With over 35 years of insight, experience, and innovation, Verisure is known for category-creating marketing, sales excellence, innovative products and services, and customer-centricity.
Thanks to a strong focus on high quality, our customers are amongst the most satisfied and loyal in our industry. We have some of the strongest growth and retention rates globally in consumer-facing services which demonstrates our exceptional service levels and strong value proposition to our customers.
So, are you ready to bring your talents to Verisure and join us in making a difference? Apply today!
If you have questions regarding this position, please reach out to our Group TA Specialist, Robert Jonasson at robert.jonasson@verisure.com
