Senior Software developer
Fujitsu Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-12-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fujitsu Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
, Uppsala
, Gävle
eller i hela Sverige
Senior Software developer with 5+ years experience with POS solutions design and developing complex EFT integrations. The role also include to be a Senior DevOps Engineer as part of an DevOps team.
Responsible for the design, creation, testing and documenting of new and amended programs from supplied specifications in accordance with agreed standards. The provision of application maintenance and support services, either directly to users of the applications or to service delivery functions.
Key Accountabilities
Inputs to and suggests improvements to designs.
Provides designs for medium size components.
Monitors their own work, escalating problems and queries to higher levels to ensure timescales are met.
Contributes towards plans for own individual work items.
For routine and non-routine problems, produces high quality solutions and documentation through the use of a structured approach that may include appropriate methods, tools and testing.
Fluently presents technical information to technical audiences both orally and in writing.
Take ownership of their own development and training needs.
Keep abreast of technology developments within their own specialism.
Key Performance Indicators
Demonstrates evidence of suggestions and improvements to designs.
Successful design of medium size components.
Work is delivered to agreed timescales.
Issues are notified in a timely manner.
Contributes to the production, maintenance and/or testing of maintainable solutions with a low density of defects.
Meets Service Level Agreements /Operating Level Agreement requirements for customer on problems resolved.
Is able to provide evidence of clear and concise communication. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-15
E-post: cecilia.rivera@fujitsu.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Software Developer Fujitsu". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fujitsu Sweden AB
(org.nr 556147-5897)
Kista Alléväg 1 (visa karta
)
164 55 KISTA Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Fujitsu Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8300810