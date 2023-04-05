Senior Software Developer
Job summary
We are looking for a SW developer to implement and maintain an existing Connected Service legacy System for a large customer in the Industrial IoT domain.
The system is complex and uses large data sets to monitor and predict issues for all the connected units worldwide. The information is sent to the cloud for analyses and generates reports on e.g. productivity, preventive maintenance etc. to the end-user.
The team will be put together by AFRY and will be ramped up finally consist of 5 team members including a scrum master
The customer will be represented by product owner and architects who works in tight collaboration with the team when prioritizing and refining a development backlog using an agile development process.
In the developer role you are not only confident in your area but also T-shaped, being able to contribute to, and/or eager to learn most of the fields with in the team.
To be able to be successful in this assignment you need to master one or several of the skills below and have good knowledge about the rest of them:
• Be proficient in C#, .NET, JAVA and have experience with Python
• Be skilled at UX and to understand user interactions to visualize data.
• Have experience with Angular for building and maintaining web applications
• Have knowledge about SQL for maintaining databases
• Windows Server
• Using Azure DevOps
