Senior Software Developer - Golang
2024-10-08
Job description
We are now looking for a Senior Software Developer who will join our Service Team that is accountable for developing the RAN Configuration Management (RCM) solution. The Service Team is composed of both backend developers and frontend developers; supported and led by the team's Engineering Manager and Product Owner.
RCM, with its frameworks and services (e.g. CBRS domain proxy), is the central component that enables the users of EP5G to configure and manage the Radio Access Network (RAN), including CBRS based RANs, via the Network Management Portal (NMP).
Responsibilities
Design, develop, deploy and maintain the RCM suite of components/services written in Golang and Python
Lead and participate in Feature analysis, design and technical breakdown activities
Coach the junior developers in the team, sharing your experience and lessons learned
Troubleshoot development and production (live) environments
Write automatic test cases
Continuously deliver small batches of working software to our main branch
Qualifications
At least eight (8) years of professional experience developing software using Golang , deployed into Google Cloud or AWS cloud environments
Excellent problem solving qualities and a natural interest in learning new things
A can-do mindset and behavior
Experience using Python for automation and testing
Familiarity with Kubernetes, Databases (mysql, postgres) and REST APIs
Experience working in an Agile development team setup, e.g. Scrum
Bachelor's degree
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience working full stack including frontend (JavaScript) development
