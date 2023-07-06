Senior Software Developer - E-commerce
Verisure Sverige AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2023-07-06
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Verisure Sverige AB i Malmö
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to make the world a safer place? That's what we do at Verisure.
We are dedicated to providing top-notch security solutions for our customers. Our eCommerce platform is a crucial part of our business, and as a Senior Software Developer, you will play a central role in creating an exceptional online shopping experience for our customers.
About the job
In this role, you will act as a Technical Lead for our development team in charge of designing, developing and implementing short and long-term e-commerce solutions. You make sure that all planned and developed architectures are aligned with the business strategies and follow Verisure architecture patterns. On top of this, you will work together with a team of skilled and fun colleagues, both internationally and locally here in our Malmö-office.
What you'll be up to:
* Design and contribute to the implementation of integrations with other applications
* Developing Magento modules in PHP
* Designing themes and interfaces
* Responsibility for performance and troubleshooting integration issues
* Updating website features and security patches
* Support the organization with architectural insight and vies
* Research of new technologies in the field to plan for new investments that will increase cost and effectiveness and flexibility
About you
To enjoy and flourish in this role we believe you need to be a curious Senior Developer/System Architect that thrives when you dig into complex problems and drive change and improvement within your team. You are a true team player who enjoys collaboration within and outside your team. Since this role interacts with a lot of stakeholders all over the company it requires you to have good communication and influencing skills, experience from working with an agile scrum methodology is beneficial.
You have experience with e-commerce lifecycles and a great ability to break down high-level requirements to architectural design decisions, as well as give recommendations or feedback for different solutions. We also hope you have experience from working with Cloud Computing and basically everything Adobe offers, but most important is that you always drive forward with both speed and accuracy, even for the boring stuff because you hate to sit and wait for things to happen.
Tech stuff:
* Advanced knowledge of PHP and JavaScript
* Advanced knowledge in APIs implementation and integrations
* Good knowledge of Payment Gateways implementations
* Knowledge of Java and microservices
* Understanding of modern UI/UX trends
About Verisure
Verisure is a global leading provider of professionally monitored security solutions. We are an international company with a start-up mindset, fast, agile, and lean, high-performance and value driven. We protect more than four million customers in 16 countries. Our business model integrates product development, design and sales with installation, outstanding service and a 24/7 professional monitoring solution. We protect people from intrusion, fire, and flood - and we save lives.
Over the past years, Verisure has experienced exceptional and resilient financial performance with a very long track record of double-digit growth - thanks to our continuous drive for Innovation, our very sophisticated Go-To-Market approach and our replicable business model for expansion into new countries. We are now supporting the business's next phase of growth with a robust business plan for value creation. Verisure's success depends on its people, and we invest in them every day. Working with Verisure is being part of an industry-leading world-class company that has a strong entrepreneurial spirit.
So, are you ready to bring your talents to Verisure and join us in making a difference? Apply today!
If you have questions regarding this position, please reach out to our Group TA Specialist, Robert Jonasson at robert.jonasson@verisure.com
Explore what it's like working at Verisure https://career.verisure.com/
Verisure is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes applicants from all backgrounds. We prioritize diversity and inclusion in our workplace.
Verisure - 35 years of delivering peace of mind.
At Verisure, we adore the sun, ice cream, and peace of mind! As the vacation season approaches, many of us will enjoy the beaches, hang out with friends, and maybe have late nights out. (With Verisure's alarm system, we've got your back when you're out partying or at the beach, etc. )
We would love to receive your application as soon as possible, as always, but we will review it once we return from our summer break (at the latest in the middle of August). Wishing everyone an awesome and sun-drenched summer! Ersättning
SALARY Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "r2021110746". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Verisure Sverige AB
(org.nr 556153-2176) Arbetsplats
Verisure Innovation AB Jobbnummer
7947046