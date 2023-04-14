Senior Software Architect
2023-04-14
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions supports health care professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish healthcare. We are growing continuously and now have about 800 employees in several countries.
The position
We are searching for a passionate Senior Software Architect to join our new development team within the e-health domain. The team will be a part of our organization responsible for developing our new platform built upon open standards that will serve the future of e-health. The platform is designed to support enhanced data accessibility, innovation and interoperability at scale. The team will be responsible for creating a sub-service of the platform enabling our customers to collaborate with each other and Cambio around content creation and configuration.
As a Senior Software Architect, you are a hands-on technical person with strong technical leadership qualities. You will have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge solutions and influence the product as well as the team from the very beginning.
Responsibilities
• Design, develop and maintain software architecture for the e-health platform
• Collaborate with the development team to ensure high-quality and scalable solutions
• Provide technical leadership to the team and coach others with regards to software architecture
• Work closely with stakeholders to ensure the architecture meets the requirements
• Evaluate and recommend new technologies, frameworks and software design patterns
• Participate in code reviews and contribute to coding standards and best practices
Requirements
• Proven experience as a software architect in complex software systems
• Passionate about creating innovative solutions and making a positive impact on society
• Strong technical leadership, coaching and mentoring skills
• Deep knowledge of Java/Kotlin programming languages
• Expert knowledge of software architecture design patterns and best practices
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science or related field
If you have previous experience from the e-health domain and knowledge of Open EHR, FHIR or SNOMED CT it is a bonus
What we offer
A dynamic and stimulating work environment where you will have the opportunity to work on exciting projects with a talented team of professionals. You will be part of a company that is committed to excellence and innovation in the e-health industry.
As a Senior Software Architect, you will be one of the first members of this new development team, which means you will have a fundamental influence on the product and the team from the very beginning. You will have the opportunity to shape the future of e-health with an open platform that is set to revolutionize the industry.
Place of employment: Stockholm/Linköping
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
As part of the hiring process, please note that a background check will be required for this position.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work in Sweden. We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Read more about us here!
