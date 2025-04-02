Senior Social & Display Media Strategist
2025-04-02
Ellos Group är en av Nordens ledande e-handelsgrupper med e-handelsplatserna Ellos, Jotex och Homeroom samt betalvarumärket Elpy. I nära relation med våra miljontals kunder strävar vi ständigt efter att utveckla och erbjuda attraktiva och hållbara erbjudanden inom mode och hemprodukter för hela familjen. För oss är kunden alltid i fokus. Med innovation, kreativitet och hållbarhet söker vi ständigt nya vägar i stort och smått. Ellos Group, med huvudkontor i Borås, är verksamt i samtliga nordiska länder och på utvalda marknader i Europa. Ellos Group har ca 550 medarbetare och omsätter runt 3,4 miljarder SEK.
We are seeking a Senior Social & Display Media Strategist to lead the planning, execution, and optimization of Paid Social and Display advertising across the Nordic markets.
This is a senior-level position where you will shape strategy, challenge the status quo, and drive visibility, reach, and performance across the entire media funnel - with particular ownership of See and Think-stage activities.
In this role, you'll work directly with the CMO and our media agency to define commercial goals, media budgets, and KPIs - and then execute them with precision and innovation. Your insights will shape the future of our media strategy, and your leadership will elevate both internal teams and agency partners. You are both a strategic thinker and a hands-on executor, blending creative testing with data-driven performance optimization.
We're looking for a confident leader with proven expertise in Display and Paid Social media, strong analytical acumen, and the ambition to push boundaries and raise the bar.
Key Responsibilities
- Own the Social & Display strategy across all Nordic markets, aligning with commercial objectives and driving full-funnel impact.
- Lead cross-functional planning with the CMO and marketing leads to define campaign goals, investment levels, and KPIs across platforms.
- Challenge and evolve existing media strategies with a continuous optimization mindset - balancing brand visibility and performance growth.
- Drive media innovation by piloting new formats, technologies, and targeting strategies across Display and Paid Social.
- Manage and mentor collaboration with media agencies, ensuring best-in-class execution and knowledge transfer.
- Oversee campaign execution from briefing to launch, including A/B testing, creative evaluation, audience segmentation, and performance analysis.
- Forecast, monitor and analyze spend, ROI, and key performance indicators across platforms and campaigns.
- Strengthen our creative strategy by aligning messaging with performance learnings and platform-specific best practices.
- Promote media excellence through structured documentation, strategic playbooks, and team knowledge sharing.
- Collaborate cross-functionally with internal teams, data analysts, and regional stakeholders to ensure alignment and growth.
- Identify opportunities for cross-channel integration, up-selling and local-market innovation.
- Track cost efficiency together with our Marketing strategist to ensure budget effectiveness across campaigns.
Your Background & Experience
Must-Have Experience:
5+ years in Paid Social and Display/Programmatic Advertising, preferably in retail or e-commerce. Demonstrated experience in managing large-scale campaigns across platforms like Meta (Facebook/Instagram), Pinterest, Google DV360, YouTube, etc. Strong hands-on experience with analytics tools such as Google Analytics, Meta Ads Manager, and campaign dashboards. Experience working with or leading agency teams. Proven ability to drive measurable performance results while also supporting upper-funnel brand activities.
Nice to Have:
Nordic market experience or fluency in a Scandinavian language. Experience with dynamic creative optimization and creative testing frameworks. Familiarity with tools like Google Data Studio, Excel advanced modelling, or attribution tools.
Your Skill Set & Personal Traits
Strategic mindset with the ability to zoom out for vision and zoom in for detail. Comfortable challenging the status quo and introducing new ideas backed by data. Strong communicator and presenter with the ability to influence cross-functional stakeholders. Organized, detail-oriented, and capable of managing multiple initiatives in a fast-paced environment. Analytical and commercially minded - you understand not just what performs, but why. Creative thinker who understands how creative impacts performance and how to test it. A collaborative team player who thrives on knowledge sharing and growth. Proactive, self-driven, and committed to excellence in execution.
Why Join Us?
At Ellos, we don't just follow trends - we set them. You'll join a team that's ambitious, data-savvy, and relentlessly focused on delivering great customer experiences through impactful marketing. You'll have a high level of ownership, direct influence on strategy, and the freedom to innovate across our media landscape.
What Ellos can offer you?
- Unique opportunity to be part of Ellos Group (Top 3 E-commerce in Sweden)
- You will work and evolve together with a group of highly ambitious digital marketers
- When you integrate at Ellos, it brings you to the forefront of E-commerce innovation, working with some of the most advanced solutions providers and experts
- Ellos is a great place to work, The all-important work-life balance we promote and the opportunities we provide
- Staff discount to all our e-commerce stores
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Cédric Ménard, CMO - Ellos, via mail to: cedric.mendard@ellos.se
Apply now! By sending your summary & your catchy motivation lines.
