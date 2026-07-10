Senior Singleview DevOps Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will work in a technically advanced environment centered on Singleview, where billing logic, product modeling, discounting, and charging need to perform reliably at scale. In this role, you will help strengthen development, release management, and environment stability across the Singleview landscape.
This is a strong fit for you if you enjoy combining deep platform knowledge with hands-on engineering, automation, and problem-solving. The role is especially interesting if you want to influence how Singleview solutions are built, tested, and maintained in a complex delivery setup.
Job DescriptionYou will develop and maintain solutions in Singleview core.
You will work with C and EPM in the platform's native development environment.
You will improve and support test automation, including work with test harnesses.
You will contribute to release management for Singleview and help ensure smooth deployments.
You will work with product modeling, discounting, and charging concepts in Singleview.
You will use scripting languages such as Shell and Perl to support automation and operational workflows.
You will work with Oracle or other databases as part of development and troubleshooting.
You will support development and production environments and resolve environment-specific issues in Linux/Unix setups.
You will collaborate in an Agile team with Scrum-based ways of working.
RequirementsDocumented experience of development in Singleview core (minimum 10+ years).
Experience in C and EPM (Singleview native language).
Experience in test automation (test harness).
Proficient understanding of Singleview product modeling, discounting and charging concepts.
Experience in Singleview release management.
Experience with Scrum/Agile development methodologies.
Experience in scripting language such as Shell, Perl.
Experience in Oracle or other databases.
Experience in Linux/Unix environments.
Nice to haveAbility to deliver projects from concept development through to completion.
Ability to create scalable and flexible architecture that solves business problems while handling technical challenges and supporting industry best practices.
Basic skills in Java.
Experience in ORDS (Oracle REST Data Services).
Strong analytical and troubleshooting skills.
Experience in maintaining development and production environments and resolving environment-specific issues.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8051164-2096107". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9999226